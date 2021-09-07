Ohio judge reverses decision and rules that a hospital can't be forced to use ivermectin to treat a patient with COVID-19

This picture shows the tablets of Ivermectin drugs in Tehatta, West Benga, India on 19 May on 2021. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An Ohio judge reversed a decision that ordered a hospital to prescribe ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient.

Judge Michael Oster Jr. wrote that the medical and scientific communities don't support the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment.

Previously, a county judge ruled that a hospital had to give a patient ivermectin based on his wife's request.

A judge ruled on Monday that an Ohio hospital can't be forced to give patients Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, reported several outlets. The ruling reverses an order another judge passed in August that sided with a patient's wife who wanted her husband to be administered with the deworming drug.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster Jr. wrote in his September 6 decision that "the medical and scientific communities do not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19," per NBC News.

A Butler County judge had previously said in an August 23 ruling that the West Chester Hospital must honor the request of the patient's wife to give the drug to Jeffrey Smith, 51, who was on a ventilator.

