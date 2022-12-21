An Ohio home with perfect acoustics, a Ferrari yellow kitchen, and enough space to entertain 40 guests is on the market for $1 million — take a look inside

Amanda Goh
·5 min read
The exterior of the house.
The exterior of the house.Pradnya Martz/Keller Williams Citywide

  • A couple spent 18 months designing their dream two-bedroom home in Oberlin, Ohio.

  • The house has a yellow kitchen and a two-floor music and entertainment room.

  • Catharina Caldwell, the owner, says she used to host mini concerts in the house.

Nestled in a forest in Oberlin, Ohio, is a modern, angular home that's hard to miss. Designed for two musicians, the house is on the market for the first time for $1 million.

The exterior of the home.
The puzzle-like exterior of the home at 170 Pyle South Amherst Road.Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

The 6,873-square-foot house is owned by Catharina Caldwell and her late husband, James. Catharina, a former Cleveland Orchestra cellist, taught at the Oberlin Conservatory. James was a professor of Oboe at the same school.

The couple spent 18 months designing the home with architect Mark Lesner, Caldwell told Insider via listing agent Pradnya Martz of Keller Williams Citywide.

"Living in this house has been a dream. Jim rarely left it in his short 18 months before he passed away at 67. Even alone, I have used the house in all the ways we had planned," Caldwell said.

Artfully placed windows in the foyer let in sunlight and views of the surrounding trees. Angled support beams emphasize the home's unusual shape.

The foyer.
A large foyer on the first floor is a welcoming entrance to the home.Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

For Caldwell, the most special thing about living in the house is how connected it is to the outside.

"Whether I am having a party for 20, a couple of friends over, or by myself, I just need to look outside to feel settled and comfortable," Caldwell said.

When designing the house, the couple wanted lots of wall space so they could display art they created and collected over the years.

An alternate view of the foyer.
An alternate view of the entrance foyer. The spacious interiors are good for displaying plants or art.Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

While the Caldwell house is impressive on its own, it also has a famous neighbor.

It's down the street from the Weltzheimer-Johnson house — the first Usonian house Frank Lloyd Wright designed in Ohio.

Houses in Oberlin, Ohio, have a median listing home price of $255,800, per data from real-estate platform Realtor.com.

There are currently 11 single-family homes for sale in the area, with prices ranging from $95,000 to $1 million — making the Caldwell residence the most expensive listing in the neighborhood.

As professional musicians, the couple also wanted a music room with good acoustics.

The entertainment space.
The two-story entertainment space.Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

"The music room was designed for our six to 10 friends who came at New Year's every year to play a concert," Caldwell said. "We would have a weeklong house party as we rehearsed, and the party and concert would have 40 or so guests."

When she was teaching music, Caldwell also invited her students to play their semester recitals in the house.

"The acoustics are perfect for classical music," she said.

"People were always very curious to see the inside of the unique house and 40 to 60 guests could mingle both upstairs and down without feeling crowded," Caldwell said.

The living room.
The living room is on the second floor, which is accessible via an elevator.Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

The living area, kitchen, and dining room are on the second floor, which is accessible via an elevator.

"Including the elevator from the beginning was one of the best decisions we made," Caldwell said.

The couple initially wanted the elevator so that they could carry their groceries to the kitchen upstairs, but as they got older and frailer, it became a necessity, she said.

The bright kitchen adds a pop of color to the otherwise neutral palette of the house's decor. The cabinets are made by Ferrari and are a true Ferrari yellow, per the listing.

The kitchen.
The kitchen has cabinets made by Ferrari, so they are a true Ferrari yellow.Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

The upper floor has windows that offer 180-degree views of the surrounding nature, Caldwell said: "My appreciation for the change of seasons was forever heightened by watching the leaves change and the shadows change on the warm cream walls."

There are two bedrooms in the house — the master suite and a guest bedroom.

One of the bedrooms in the house.
The master bedroom.Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

The guest suite was designed with a caretaker in mind.

"I started having a tenant in 2010 when I was very ill. They could use the laundry room as their kitchen. Even after I recovered, I enjoyed having someone in the house," Caldwell said.

There are two full bathrooms in the house. The couple went for a beach-inspired design for the master bathroom, Caldwell said.

The master bathroom.
The master bathroom.Courtesy of Pradnya Martz, Keller Williams Citywide

"My husband, Jim, and I had spent nearly 40 years creating beautiful things, either to look at or hear," Caldwell said. "But we put our heart and soul in creating the house at 170 Pyle Road in Oberlin."

Caldwell is selling the house now as she is planning to move to a retirement community.

The exterior of the house.
The exterior of the house.Pradnya Martz/Keller Williams Citywide

Although it was built for musicians, Caldwell says she can see the place being used as an art, dance, or yoga studio. Since it can hold a lot of guests, it can also be used as an entertainment or wedding venue.

It would also be suitable for an intergenerational family home, she added.

"I can imagine the house being loved by anyone who values beauty, both natural and man-made," Caldwell said.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • String of turnovers dooms Bucs, allows Bengals to rally

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by two touchdowns at halftime and appeared poised to grab a two-game lead in the woeful NFC South. But a second-half meltdown saw AFC North-leading Cincinnati storm back for a 34-23 victory on Sunday. At 6-8, the Bucs are the lone team in their division with a chance to finish the regular season with a winning record. Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans — all 5-9 — remain in the hunt for the division title and a playoff berth. After playing at Arizon

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.