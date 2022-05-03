Ohio GOP Gov. Candidate Stands Next To Sign Emblazoned With Swastika Of Syringes

Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Joe Blystone posed for a photo in front of a sign featuring a Nazi swastika made out of syringes.

The sign also featured the anti-vaccine mandate slogan “NO JAB NO JOB.”

Blystone, who’s previously said he’s not anti-vax or anti-mask but “pro-choice,” called for “actions not words” in his tweet shared online Friday.

Actions not words!

What were my opponents doing the last two years?

Were they fighting shoulder to shoulder with the people?

NOPE!

Action not empty promises!

May 3rd you will decide tyranny or FREEDOM! pic.twitter.com/iqneG3TfYm — Blystone for Governor of Ohio (@JoeBlystone22) April 29, 2022

“What were my opponents doing the last two years?” asked the cattle farmer, who is considered a longshot in the race to unseat incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R). “Were they fighting shoulder to shoulder with the people? NOPE!”

“May 3rd you will decide tyranny or FREEDOM!” Blystone added in a rallying call for primary election day on Tuesday.

Blystone has not commented further on his use of Nazi symbolism, reported the Ohio Capitol Journal.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

