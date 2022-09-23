Ohio GOP Candidate Who Exaggerated Military Service Says He Didn't Lie

Liz Skalka
·3 min read
J.R. Majewski doubled down on claims that he served in Afghanistan as a member of the Air Force but declined to show any documentation. (Photo: Phillip L. Kaplan/The Blade via AP)
J.R. Majewski doubled down on claims that he served in Afghanistan as a member of the Air Force but declined to show any documentation. (Photo: Phillip L. Kaplan/The Blade via AP)

J.R. Majewski doubled down on claims that he served in Afghanistan as a member of the Air Force but declined to show any documentation. (Photo: Phillip L. Kaplan/The Blade via AP)

J.R. Majewski, the embattled GOP House candidate in Ohio who embellished his military service, said Friday that he didn’t lie about deploying to Afghanistan, following a bombshell Associated Press report.

“The orders and the military records that I have been able to obtain from my personal files shows that all of my deployments are listed as classified,” Majewski said during a press conference, after the AP reported Wednesday that the Air Force has no records of the MAGA Republican seeing combat in Afghanistan, as he’s claimed publicly numerous times.

Majewski, who turned a large swath of his lawn into a mural for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, also said that he may sue the wire service’s reporters and, if elected, would pursue a law “that would make it a crime to besmirch veterans.” He also said that he has photos from his time in Afghanistan and “was in multiple bases,” but he declined to name any when pressed.

“Marcy Kaptur and The Associated Press, you are a disgrace to veterans who serve this country. I demand a public apology,” Majewski said, referring to his Democratic opponent in the House race. He also called AP’s investigation a “hit piece” by “a liberal journalist.”

The national GOP all but abandoned Ohio’s 9th District after the revelation, with the House Republican campaign committee canceling nearly $1 million in ads for the Toledo market — a sign that it’s losing confidence in Majewski’s ability to oust Kaptur, the most tenured woman in the chamber.

“Majewski’s ... misleading claims need to be addressed, and it’s incumbent upon him to provide honesty and clarity — not continued evasiveness and deflection,” said Kaptur’s campaign, according to local outlet 13abc.

Shortly after the investigation dropped, election forecasters at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics changed their rating for the district from “Toss-up” to “Leans Democratic.”

Majewski has touted himself as an Air Force veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, facing “tough” conditions like a lack of running water. But the AP investigation revealed that the military branch only has records of Majewski being stationed in Japan and Qatar.

A booster of the QAnon conspiracy movement who once said that Republican-leaning states should secede from the country, the Ohioan is among the extremist candidates the GOP nominated to compete in swing districts this year. However, Majewski has recently sought to temper his rhetoric, saying that he regretted being at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and removing anti-abortion statements from his website.

Doubling down on his military claims is unlikely to endear Majewski to swing voters in what national Republicans thought would be an easy midterm pickup. GOP legislators had redrawn Kaptur into a conservative-leaning district that Trump won by 3 points in 2020, potentially jeopardizing her reelection prospects.

Still, along with the makeup of the district, demographic shifts that have made Ohio a more reliably Republican state mean Majewski’s candidacy isn’t over yet.

“‘Lean D’ is not ‘safe D.’ If Majewski won, I wouldn’t be that surprised,” Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of the Sabato’s Crystal Ball newsletter at UVA’s Center for Politics, told HuffPost.

“But I also think that given he has a lot of weaknesses as a candidate to begin with, Kaptur’s been around forever, and he had this double whammy of news the past few days ... I think that’s enough to look at Kaptur as the favorite. We’ll see how things develop. There’s still time for other groups to get involved.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • Orban Seeks to Ratchet Up Opposition to EU’s Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party will launch an advertising blitz at home against European Union energy sanctions, putting the populist leader on a collision course with peers who are readying new restrictions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Grea

  • Italy Front-Runner Meloni Says EU Is Wrong to Antagonize Hungary

    (Bloomberg) -- The front-runner to become Italy’s next prime minister chided the European Union for targeting Hungary and dividing the bloc while Russia threatens to escalate its aggression against Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squ

  • Ohio GOP House candidate J.R. Majewski backtracks and claims his military records don't show any evidence of combat or Afghanistan service because they're 'classified'

    Majewski borrowed a line out of Donald Trump's book, flippantly using the idea of classification as a veil of secrecy over Afghanistan combat records.

  • Stephen Colbert Spots New Trump Claim 'So Crazy' Even Sean Hannity Was Confused

    "I'm sorry... what?" the puzzled host of the "Late Show" asked.

  • Sergei Lavrov calls Zelensky ‘b*****d’ and walks out of UN meet amid ‘collective condemnation’ of Russia

    Ukraine minister responds by saying ‘Russian diplomats flee almost as quickly as Russian soldiers’

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Canucks' Hughes on Boudreau: 'You want to run through a brick wall for him'

    Quinn Hughes has a long history with his head coach. The Vancouver Canucks star defenceman was a kid in the mid-2000s when Bruce Boudreau patrolled the bench for the American Hockey League's Manchester Monarchs. Quinn's dad, Jim Hughes, was his assistant. All these years later, and on the heels of an encouraging first act, the young blue-liner is keen to see what's in store for the Canucks with a full season of Boudreau at the helm. "He brings a lot of energy," Hughes, set to turn 23 next month,

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team's top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no othe

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg