Ohio Girl's Abortion Doctor Fires Off Cease-And-Desist Warning To Indiana Attorney General

Mary Papenfuss
·3 min read

Lawyers for the Indiana physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old out-of state rape victim have fired off an angry cease-and-desist warning against the Republican attorney general who launched an investigation against the doctor.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s derisive, unfounded attacks against Dr. Caitlin Bernard are utterly “false and defamatory” and risk inciting “harassment and violence,” which could prevent Bernard from safely providing care to her patients, said the letter sent Friday. Rokita’s action “forms the basis of an actionable defamation claim,” the letter warned.

Bernard performed the drug-induced abortion on the girl last month after she was contacted by an Ohio colleague, a doctor who specializes in detecting child abuse, when he discovered the girl was just over six weeks pregnant and could no longer obtain an abortion in her home state of Ohio.

Rokita baselessly derided Bernard on Fox News as an “abortion activist” this week and informed Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in a letter Wednesday that he was launching an investigation into Bernard’s activities. He suggested, without evidence, that the doctor failed to report the sexual assault and abortion, as required by law.

In a statement Thursday, Rokita threatened Bernard’s medical license, noting that failure to report is a “crime” and that he would not “relent in pursuit of the truth.”

He expressed no compassion for the child.

According to records in Indiana, Bernard did file the required report July 2 and did not violate the victim’s privacy, according to a statement by Indiana University Health.

The records were obtained by the Indianapolis Star Tribune and other media outlets — yet Rokita continued to question if Bernard had broken the law, the cease-and-desist letter noted.

Rokita’s office told Politico that the cease-and-desist letter would be reviewed “like any correspondence,” claiming, nevertheless, that “no false or misleading statements have been made.”

The case of the 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel out of state for an abortion has sparked a firestorm of controversy in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month tossing out Roe v. Wade and 50 years of abortion rights.

Conservatives, including Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), called the girl’s heartbreaking situation a fabrication — until Columbus police announced the arrest of an Ohio man accused of the rape. (Jordan quickly deleted his tweet mocking the “lies” about the report.)

Jordan and Rokita then pivoted to the problem of illegal immigration because the suspected rapist is reportedly an undocumented migrant. Like Rokita, Jordan expressed no compassion or concern for the rape victim.

A prominent anti-abortion lawyer said Thursday that the 10-year-old should have been made to carry the baby to term.

Jim Bopp, general counsel for the anti-abortion group National Right to Life, who crafted model state anti-abortion laws, told Politico, “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Ms. Marvel’ Creator Bisha K. Ali Explains Why Kamala Is a [SPOILER], Finale Reveals and What Didn’t Make the Show

    SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot elements of the season finale, including the post credits scene, of “Ms. Marvel,” currently streaming on Disney+. Over the many iterations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008, rarely has a project felt as personal as “Ms. Marvel,” the six-episode series that streamed its season (perhaps […]

  • Indiana doctor threatened with probe over abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape victim

    Indiana's attorney general said on Thursday he was investigating whether the Indiana physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim abided by state laws requiring doctors to report the termination of a pregnancy and suspected cases of child abuse. In a statement posted online, along with a letter addressed to Indiana's governor, state Attorney General Todd Rokita said Dr. Caitlin Bernard could face "criminal prosecution and licensing repercussions" if she failed to file the required reports on time. Both Rokita and the governor, Eric Holcomb, are Republicans.

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • ‘Hypercontagious’ omicron BA.5 variant resistant to prior COVID vaccination, study says

    “Whether you’ve been previously infected and vaccinated, you have very little protection against BA.5 in terms of getting infected or having mild to moderate infection.”

  • Doctor who gave abortion to 10-year-old rape victim threatens to sue Indiana AG who told Fox she might have broken the law

    Todd Rokita suggested on national TV that Dr. Cailtin Bernard may not've reported the abortion accurately, which turned out to be unture.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.