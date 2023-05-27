Ohio cop pursuing man in Ky. allegedly drove off after suspect was involved in fatal crash

An Ohio police officer has been indicted on a reckless homicide charge after he allegedly pursued a suspect into Kentucky, then drove away when the man crashed. The suspect died of injuries sustained in the collision.

Kentucky State Police said Caleb Savage, an officer with the police department in Ripley, Ohio, began following Ryan Mitchell on March 12, while Savage was trying to find a vehicle that was “suspected to be involved in a property crime,” according to a news release.

Savage saw Mitchell driving a Dodge Charger and getting on the ramp to the bridge heading into Kentucky. State police said Savage drove about a mile into Kentucky and then activated his emergency equipment to try to stop Mitchell, but Mitchell did not stop.

The chase continued for about two miles on Ky. 3056 before Mitchell lost control, and the Charger crashed off the right side of the road, state police said.

“Officer Savage continued on KY 3056 and returned to Ripley, Ohio,” the news release stated.

The Mason County coroner’s office pronounced Mitchell dead at the scene.

State police said Savage has been indicted by a Mason County grand jury on charges of reckless homicide, failure to render aid and leaving the scene of an accident.

State police said the Mason County sheriff contacted them for help with the investigation March 15, and state police said they conducted an “extensive investigation” with help from the sheriff’s office, Maysville police and commonwealth’s attorney’s office.