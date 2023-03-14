Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic train derailment

Ohio is suing Norfolk Southern Railway over last month's toxic train derailment in East Palestine, state Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday.

The 53-count complaint was filed in federal court on Tuesday, Yost said.

"This derailment was entirely avoidable and I'm concerned that Norfolk Southern may be putting profits for their own company above the health and safety of the cities and communities that they operate in," Yost said at a press briefing announcing the lawsuit.

About 50 cars of a freight train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed in a fiery crash on Feb. 3, sending toxic chemicals into the air, soil and creeks in the area. Amid concerns an explosion could take place, officials intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending a large ball of fire and a plume of black smoke filled with contaminants high into the sky.

PHOTO: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, in National Harbor, Md. (Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Network)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for the cleanup of the train wreck and chemical release.

The incident has caused lingering concerns and anxiety for residents of East Palestine, located near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, as well as increased scrutiny of railway regulations and calls for reform.

MORE: East Palestine derailment: Timeline of key events in toxic train disaster

Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident, called the derailment "100% preventable."

The NTSB announced last week it would launch a special investigation of Norfolk Southern's safety and culture. The last time the NTSB made such a move was in 2014, when it investigated Metro-North for several significant accidents.

PHOTO: This video screenshot released by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the site of a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2023. (NTSB/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration also announced last week that it will conduct a safety assessment of Norfolk Southern's railway safety operations "following multiple safety incidents."

Washington lawmakers grilled Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Thursday about the East Palestine disaster during their first hearing on railroad safety held in the wake of the incident.

Story continues

MORE: Norfolk Southern CEO faces Senate grilling over toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

On the eve of his Senate testimony, Shaw said the Atlanta-based company was committed to improve rail safety in a Washington Post op-ed.

"We are not waiting to act" while the NTSB investigates what happened in East Palestine and probing Norfolk Southern's safety culture overall, Shaw wrote.

"We are firmly committed to the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities in Ohio and Pennsylvania," Shaw continued. "Many of the people I've met are angry, scared and concerned about the future. I understand their skepticism that a big corporation such as Norfolk Southern will do the right thing, and we are determined to earn their trust."

Norfolk Southern unveiled a safety plan last week based on preliminary findings of the NTSB's ongoing investigation, which has so far indicated that an overheated wheel bearing likely caused the East Palestine derailment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine toxic train derailment originally appeared on abcnews.go.com