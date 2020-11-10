OHBA CONGRATULATES 2020 AWARDS OF DISTINCTION WINNERS

Thank you to our 2020 AoD Sponsors: Enbridge Gas, Federated Insurance, Rogers, and Reliance Home Comfort.





Toronto, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, OHBA presented our 2020 Awards of Distinction virtually through our online event portal which featured networking opportunities, virtual booths, a play-to-win challenge, prizes and much more! Hosted by comedian and TV personality James Cunningham, OHBA is proud to celebrate Ontario’s best of the best when it comes to residential construction, design and marketing. Our virtual event portal will remain live for on-demand viewing of our Awards. You can continue to login to watch the event, participate in our networking rooms, and connect with industry colleagues. For more information please visit www.ohbaaod.ca to gain access.

For the fifth time, the Tridel Corporation won the prestigious 2020 Ontario Home Builder of the Year award from the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) in its Awards of Distinction program (AoD). Tridel has an enviable reputation for seeking excellence in all aspects of its organization. That includes innovative designs of a new building concepts, supporting its employees, philanthropic efforts or community initiatives that ensure their neighbourhoods remain a place where people can work, live and play. The Tridel W.I.S.E corporate social responsibility strategies focuses on four pillars: workforce, industry, society, and environment. The Tridel commitment to their customers reflects its “Built for Life” trademark that embraces condominium living to the fullest, in beautiful, safe, healthy sustaining communities where the genuine care and outstanding experience of their customers is the company’s greatest mission.

The 2020 Ontario Renovator of the Year honours went to Amsted Design-Build – this is the fourth time company has won the coveted award. At Amsted Design-Build, people are their top priority. Operating in the Ottawa-area for over 30 years, Amsted Design-Build is also a community champion. With a company-wide focus on giving back, Amsted is an active member of the Ottawa community, supporting such worthwhile organizations as the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa, Hospice Care Ottawa, Wear Red Fridays supporting Canadian troops, and many more. Amsted also shows a commitment to providing sustainable opportunities and take a holistic approach to green design by using sustainable materials throughout their designs. In addition to this, Promus Ottawa, Amsted’s sister-company, provides responsible, responsive, and professional disaster restoration services to the Greater Ottawa Area. The teams work together under one roof, sharing staff, resources, and a corporate culture, to take advantage of synergies that exist between the industries

Both Ontario Builder and Renovator of the Year Awards are presented to the companies that demonstrates the highest levels of performance, creativity and ingenuity based on judging criteria in the areas of sales and marketing excellence, floor plan design, community service, support of the industry and its ability to adapt to changing needs.

The 2020 Prestige Award winners also include:

Project of the Year – Low-Rise: for – Union Village for Metropia; Minto Communities – Markham(credit to: Montana Steele Advertising, Nak Design Strategies Inc., RN Design Ltd.)

Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise: Nordic Condos for Collecdev – Toronto (credit to: ADhoc Studio, gh3*, Milborne Group, Montana Steele Advertising)

The 2020 OHBA People’s Choice Award is comprised of our finalists from the Project of the Year – Low Rise, and Mid/High Rise. The finalists have shown excellence in overall architectural design, room design, advertising and on-site sales.

People’s Choice Award: Acorn Developments for Lookout on the Knoll - Richmond Hill (credit to: GCB Interior Architecture Inc., Gladstone Media, International Home Marketing Group Realty Inc., VA3 Design)

