Oh yeah! Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry lands NIL deal with, you guessed it, Kool-Aid

Well, we had to know this was coming.

Ga’Quincy McKinstry arrived at Alabama with an excellent pedigree. The Pinson, Alabama, native was ranked as a five-star recruit and the top cornerback in the country by Rivals.com. He also has one of the best nicknames in college football, “Kool-Aid.”

He takes the nickname seriously, too. He takes it so seriously that he’s simply listed as “Kool-Aid McKinstry” on Alabama’s official roster.

Naturally, with the name, image and likeness era upon us in college athletics, McKinstry had to find a way to capitalize on that nickname. He has done just that with none other than his namesake. That’s right, McKinstry is partnering with Kool-Aid itself.

As part of their new partnership, McKinstry swapped names with the official Kool-Aid accounts on both Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday. No other details of the arrangement were immediately available.

“In honor of our new partnership, we’ve swapped names with Kool-Aid McKinstry and given him the power of OH YEAH,” the brand’s account biographies now read.

Sooooo does this mean I get to shout OH YEAH if I want when I walk into a new room 👀 ?🤔 @koolaid pic.twitter.com/YQJlysjHV5 — Kool-Aid Man (@GaQMcK1) August 18, 2021

McKinstry told Al.com in 2019 that his grandmother gave him the “Kool-Aid” nickname.

“At birth, my grandma gave me that name. Said I came out smiling,” McKinstry said.

McKinstry has long introduced himself as Kool-Aid and now the most obvious marketing arrangement imaginable has come to fruition. Oh yeah, indeed.

