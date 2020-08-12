Woman dumbfounded by unbelievable driver's license error: 'This isn't right'

I may cringe at my eyebrows in my 2012-issued driver’s license (I was a late bloomer), but at least I’m in the photo.

That can’t be said for Jade Dodd who received her renewed license in the mail and noticed something was missing.

“I was with my Mom and we were going to eat lunch and I said, ‘You need to see this, this isn’t right,'” Jade Dodd told WKRN.

Dodd was surprised to see that instead of her photo on the ID, it was a picture of the empty DMV chair.

The worst part about the incident is that Dodd had to go back to the DMV and get someone to fix the error for her.

“The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like ‘hey, I need my license fixed,'” Dodd said. “Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, ‘Oh, I need my manager for this.'”

According to WKRN, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security explained that the error happened when the wrong image was captured and saved to Dodd’s profile. The Department of Safety and Homeland Security cooperated with the DMV to fix the mistake internally.

Luckily Dodd, and several hundred Facebook commenters, found the situation hilarious.

“I am literally crying right now!!!” one person commented. “Holy s***, hahaha, thank you for sharing!!!”

“Love the new look,” another joked.

“My boss thinks it’s funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, ‘I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning’ and I was like ‘thanks,'” Dodd told WKRN.

People have also been wishing her a happy belated birthday (Editor’s note: Irrelevant to the story but Dodd and I share the same birthday). “It’s been weird,” she said.

Dodd has received her new license and is contemplating framing the mistake one for a conversation piece in her home.

