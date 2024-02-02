We Came up With Literally 130 Questions to Ask Your Girlfriend

Jupiterimages - Getty Images

Whether you’ve been together for years or you just started dating, there’s always something new to learn about your girlfriend. Besides, people are always changing, and the best way to keep up with the ebbs and flows of her life is to ask her questions. ICYDK, fostering a healthy, long-lasting relationship requires communication. So while it might feel weird to toss deep, flirty, or even serious questions your partner’s way, don’t stress. Asking each other questions (AKA, really talking to each other) is a super important part of building on any relationship—no matter how long you’ve been together.

Plus, trading questions can be a great way to spice up a romantic date or keep the conversation flowing during a regular weeknight dinner. Think about it: Yes, a flirtatious game of 20 questions can totally make you hot and bothered (woohoo!), but it can also lead to deeper, more intimate discussions about the future of your relationship, her ambitions, and her desires. (All of which are pretty essential knowledge if you want to build a lasting partnership!)

And in case you’re in need of a lil inspo, we’ve curated this fun list of 130 (!) questions to ask your girlfriend for pretty much any scenario or vibe. From flirty and funny, to serious and deep, you’re guaranteed to get the conversation going with any of these Q’s. (A quick PSA: If you’re the girlfriend who would like to be asked more questions, send your SO this link. 😇)

Questions to Ask If You Just Started Talking

There’s a lot of ground to cover when you’re just getting to know a new love interest—there’s only so much even the most robust dating app profile can tell you, after all. Allow these fun and low-pressure questions to help you start filling in the gaps.

What are you looking for in a relationship? What does an ideal weekend look like for you?

What are your thoughts on long-distance dating?

What is your biggest fear? How do you feel about astrology? What are your thoughts on who picks up the check? Who's your closest friend and why? If you had to live in a different city, where would you go? What is the worst movie you’ve ever seen? What was your AIM screen name? Tell me something on your bucket list. Early riser or night owl? How do you wind down after work? What is your biggest pet peeve? What is your go-to drink? What music do you listen to? Coffee or tea? What's your relationship like with your family? Do you consider yourself to be romantic? Are you religious?

Serious Questions to Ask If You Wanna Get Deep



From future plans to more philosophical topics, these questions can help you really get to know each other on a whole new level. Ask these Qs when you’re ready to get into it. Like, all of it.

Do you see yourself having kids one day? What’s your biggest regret? What makes you feel safe? When did you know you loved me? What is one moment in your life you would love to relive? Do you see yourself getting married one day? What would you change about yourself? What’s something you will never give up or change for me? What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever been through? What would you do if you got a chance to repeat life all over again? What’s one thing you would say to your younger self? What's something no one knows about you? Which parent are you closest to? How soon into a relationship would you want to meet my family? Have you been to therapy? What is something people usually misunderstand about you? When you are upset, do you want support or alone time? What is your happiest childhood memory? Do you have any phobias? What’s one thing you would change about your childhood? If you could reconnect with one person from your past, who would it be?

Flirty Questions to Ask If You Wanna Get a Little More ~Intimate~

We’re not talking about the super hot sex stuff here. (Don’t worry, we’ll get there.) These cute Qs are best for when you’re ready to turn up the heat a little bit, but aren’t trying to turn the convo into straight-up foreplay.

What is your love language? What is your biggest turn-on? Major turn-offs? Do you like to make the first move? Do you think you’re a good kisser? Who was your first crush? Thoughts on cuddling? How did your last relationship end? What’s your biggest regret from your last relationship? Have you ever been in love? What was your first impression of me? Are you the big spoon or little spoon? Do you like sharing a bed with someone? Do you like to be complimented? What type of personality are you attracted to? When was your first kiss? What are your thoughts on open relationships/non-monogamy? What’s the most random/unexpected thing you’re attracted to? What attracts you to me?

hot Questions to Ask If You Wanna Get Spicy

Here they are: all the hot sex questions to ask your girlfriend when you’re ready to take things to the next level. Maybe you’ve just started hooking up, maybe you’ve been sharing a bed for years. Either way, trading hot Qs can open up bigger (v important!) discussions about boundaries, wants, and desires. (And turn you both on in the process, obvs.)

Funny Questions To Ask If You Want To Make Them LOL



Because honestly? Sometimes the best sound in the world is your partner’s laugh. It’s just as important to keep things ~light and fun~ as it is to go deep. Besides, you never know where a funny question may lead the conversation…

Who is the strangest person you know? If you were a team mascot, what would you be? How often do you laugh when you’re alone? Have you ever eaten a booger? Be honest. What’s your go-to karaoke song? Have you ever had an imaginary friend? What were they like? What’s your most embarrassing story? Which celebrity couple reminds you of us? What’s the weirdest food combination you actually like? Do you talk to animals in a baby voice? Would you ever take dance lessons together and if so, which kind? Have you ever successfully used a pick up line and if so, what was it? What fictional city or town would you like to live in? Do you snore when you sleep? Tell the truth! Do you believe in pineapple as a pizza topping?

Questions to Ask If You've Been Dating for Like, Ever

Whether you’ve been in an LTR for a year or you’re like, married married, there’s still plenty to learn about each other.

Where would you ideally like to spend the holidays? Where’s the next place we should travel together?

Is there anything you feel we need to work on together? Is there anything I can do to make you feel more loved?

Are you happy with how often we see each other?

Thoughts on living together before marriage?

If we broke up tomorrow, what would you do? What feels hard in your life right now? What is something about me you would change? What do you want more of from our relationship? How can we avoid arguing? What have you always wanted to teach me? What do you want our next date night to look like? What is a new place you want to visit? If we took a relationship break, what’s the first thing you would do? What can I do to make you feel more appreciated? Are you comfortable around my friends? Do you feel heard? What is a bad habit I have that I should work on? Where do you see us five years from now?

Random Questions To Ask If You’re Curious

TBH: Sometimes the best conversations come from the most random questions. Besides, if you’ve been together for a long time, you might be surprised what obscure facts you don’t know about your SO. (And finding them out will only bring you closer!)

What’s your favorite style trend right now? What’s your favorite kind of fruit juice? Can you describe yourself in three words? What’s your favorite movie quote? Do you have any secret talents and if so, what are they? If you had a highway billboard, what would you put on it? Who is your favorite musical artist? What’s the most interesting conversation you’ve ever had with a stranger? If you could have any superpower, what would it be? What’s the story behind your first name? What was your favorite television show as a kid? What’s the most complicated dish you’ve ever cooked? How do you feel about team sports? Ever played them? What was the best vacation you’ve ever had? What’s your go-to movie theater snack?

