'Oh, Honey!': Stephen Colbert Has A Gala-rific Fact-Check For George Santos

Stephen Colbert had some blunt words for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), the freshman lawmaker caught in so many lies that even members of his own party are urging him to resign.

Colbert said Santos’ latest lie involves his supposed glamorous lifestyle ― including a claim he “used to go to the Met Gala” but hasn’t been invited back because of his politics.

“Oh, honey,” Colbert said. “You’re not invited back because you were never invited in the first place.”

The “Late Show” host joked the only Met Gala that would want Santos might be the Mr. Met Gala:

Mr. Met Gala

“It’s so glamorous,” he said. “Last year’s theme was baseball head.”

Colbert didn’t stop there. Check out his full takedown of Santos below:

Colbert also got to question Santos directly.

Sort of.

Check it out as Harvey Guillén of “What We Do In The Shadows” plays Santos in a “Late Show” spoof video: