Oh Good – We've All Been Eating Breakfast The Wrong Way

High angle view of unrecognizable woman eating a bowl of cereal

High angle view of unrecognizable woman eating a bowl of cereal

The old adage says that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Somebody might want to tell us Brits because according to Mintel’s 2022 report on UK Breakfast Eating Habits, a fifth of Brits skip breakfast and for those of us that do eat in the mornings tend to veer towards convenience over nutrition.

In fact, 86% of Brits have cereal in the morning with other convenience foods including toast, muesli, yoghurt and granola following not far behind.

What should we be eating, though? What is most effective in keeping us going throughout the day?

We spoke to Jane Mostowfi, a registered nutritional therapist for advice on what we should – and should not – be eating first thing.

Most Nutritional Breakfast Foods To Start Your Day

Eggs

Her first recommendation is eggs. A favourite among Brits with 39% of us eating them regularly according to the Mintel report.

Mostowfi says, “Eggs contain choline which is essential for a function called methylation in the body, and they provide a sustainable source of energy thanks to their protein content. If you are looking to really ramp up the nutrients in your egg breakfast, I would recommend the addition of good quality fats in something like walnuts, or adding in feta cheese.”

According to BBC Good Food, eggs are also great for eye health, heart health, and weight management.

Mostowfi also recommends pairing eggs with broccoli or spinach.

Greek Yoghurt and Fruit

A lot of us have a sweet tooth which can have us reaching for sugary cereals or pastries first thing in the morning but Mostowfi urges people to instead opt for greek yoghurt paired with frozen or fresh fruit to avoid a sugar crash.

She adds, “the Greek yoghurt will provide you with a good quality protein source and you can use this as a base to add in chia and or hemp seeds which are also high quality protein sources.”

Plus, did you know that frozen blueberries contain more antioxidants than fresh blueberries? Perfect for a mid-morning snack!

Story continues

Drink Water First Thing

According to a 2019 study , dehydration has negative effects on short-term memory and attention – both of which immediately improved once the participants were hydrated. Drinking water first thing means you’re more likely to have more focus throughout the day.

Mostowfi recommends steering away from coffee and fruit juices in the morning, especially on an empty stomach as both can cause a high blood sugar and cortisol spike.

Related...