Oh Good – This Is How Many Big Macs You're Drinking In Alcohol A Year

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but you’re probably drinking the equivalent of a kebab’s worth of calories every day.

Confused? Let us explain. According to new research from DrinkWell, Brits are consuming over a whopping 75,000 calories in alcohol alone every year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Deep breath – that figure is equivalent to 293 Big Macs, 327 kebabs, 266 slices of cake or over 1,000 cookies yearly. Yikes.

Although you might not be having a drink every single day, looking at the data, a typical Brit consumes around 18 units of alcohol per week on average.

Of course, this ebbs and flows throughout the year as people tend to drink more for celebrations or holidays (or the second the sun comes out), and less so during other times.

Using this average calculation, depending on the type of alcohol consumed, each person in the UK is consuming anywhere between 747 calories for wine drinkers and 2,151 for beer enthusiasts, every single week.

Adding that up across the year equates to tens of thousands of calories for booze alone.

In addition to this, DrinkWell also found that one in three Brits believe that all alcohol has a high sugar content and a further 21% think that wine is the most calorific alcoholic drink.

Ready for the truth? Here’s the NHS’s eye-opening table on the calorie equivalent of each of your favourite boozy beverages.

Oooft.

Oooft.

Well, maybe we’ll swap that next pint for a gin... or a Mars Bar.

Related...