‘Oh my God!’ Shakira mobbed as she cruises through Kendall soccer park in a golf cart

Shakira caused the quite the scene over the weekend — in West Kendall, of all places.

Video posted to Only in Dade showed the pop star cruising around Three Lakes Park in a golf cart as a screaming crowd forms. A bunch of boys in soccer uniforms (and a few adults) chase after the vehicle as she smiles and waves.

“Oh my God!” a woman says off camera.

Random? Not really. Shakira, who was just recently seen looking at pricey works at Art Basel, was no doubt at the soccer park to attend a game, not check out the area’s famed strip malls.

It’s unclear which of her two sons with her ex, Spanish footballer Gerard Pique was playing, Sasha, 8, or Milan, 10. The kids on the field look to be around Milan’s age, and he plays with Juventus Academy, so that makes sense.

Both boys are apparently settling in nicely to their new hometown since their parents split last summer. The 46 year old singer told Hola magazine that the paparazzi pretty much leave them in peace. She made no mention of soccer parents, though.