‘Oh my god, you’re that dancer’: Strictly’s Tony Adams on how Arsenal fans see him now

Guy Kelly
·15 min read
Adams has become the unexpected star, if not necessarily the most polished performer, of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing - John Lawrence
Tony Adams went to pick up his medication from his local Boots pharmacy the other day. He had life-saving heart surgery seven years ago, so it’s a fairly regular, uneventful errand.

“I’ve got six tablets I take – uppers, downers, statins, you know,” he says, circling a finger round his chest as if winding a clock.

Normally, the staff don’t pay him much heed. There was a time, in the mid-1990s, when Adams was so famous – as England and Arsenal’s beloved, once-more-unto-the-breach captain – that his mother-in-law visited Outer Mongolia and found they’d heard of him, but not Tony Blair.

That was a while ago, though, and he’s been retired for over 20 years, so the chemist can be forgiven for not acting starstruck. Only this time, Adams got home and realised there was a new, personal message handwritten on his prescription bag: “Keep dancing!”

Adams laughs and shakes that big Easter Island head of his. Since becoming the unexpected star, if not necessarily the most polished performer, of this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, he and his wife, Poppy, have accrued a lot of new stories like this.

There are the checkout staff at Waitrose, who now always wish him well; there is “Shirley in the Post Office”, who makes a point of saying she’ll be watching; and there was the 10-year-old boy at the Emirates Stadium, of all places, who pointed at Adams, a man whose nickname is literally “Mr Arsenal”, and said, “Oh my god, you’re that dancer!”

“It’s a different audience,” Adams says, visibly bemused. “My social media was 90 per cent men in their 30s and 40s, but all of a sudden it’s women and younger people, all these people I’m reaching. And that was my whole reason for doing it, right?”

We’re having lunch in Cirencester, near where the Adams family (Poppy, five children, three pigs, two chickens and a dog named Lady Catherine) live, and where Tony and his dance partner, Katya Jones, train for 40 hours each week.

He’s in a curious outfit composed mainly of shades of coral, complete with Arsenal socks that Jones bought him. She’s been gifting him a new pair for every week they stay in. He has six now. This is the longest break he’s had all week, “so thank you for that.”

It’s difficult to explain to Strictly non-watchers quite how enjoyable it’s been to witness Adams dance this year. He didn’t have a reputation for light-footedness even in his playing prime, and at 56 years old, with one metal knee, having never even seen a clip of Strictly before, nobody expected him to be good, either.

Which he’s not – please don’t misunderstand, he is a truly terrible dancer – but he’s not purely the “comedy contestant”, as Ed Balls or Ann Widdecombe have been, either. Adams is simply game for anything, fearlessly giving his best to something he obviously enjoys, but for which he has no discernible talent.

In week four, he performed a samba to You Sexy Thing, finishing with a striptease down to sequined hot pants. Last Saturday, his cha-cha-cha was accompanied by the Grandstand theme, complete with a mimed tennis match halfway through. The less said about his tango, the better.

And almost every week, he reminds us why he’s really there: to raise awareness for the two mental health organisations he has founded. One is Sporting Chance, a charity he set up in 2000 to support sportsmen and women in the grip of addiction, as Adams himself did, spending the first 12 years of his career in a storm of alcoholism. The second is SIX MHS, an organisation he set up during the pandemic, which provides mental health and addiction services for businesses.

“I’ve been asked to do [Strictly] lots of times, but for whatever reason – I’ve been working abroad, I was busy, I wasn’t fit, I didn’t fancy it – I always said no. And I have a comfortable life, I play golf and save lives, and that’s what I’m going to do for the rest of my life. But I thought, ‘Maybe it’s about time to raise awareness for it [SIX MHS],’” he says.

“Maybe I was getting a bit complacent in my recovery. I loved lockdown, I was on my own, or out for walks with my family. So when this came along, [I realised] it was going to help the charities if I can encourage people to get the help they need. The only reason I’m doing it is to stop people suffering in silence.”

He looks over at a BBC chaperone, eavesdropping on a nearby table, and drops his voice to a stage whisper. “Everything else is just noise. If they love me or hate me, it’s up to them. Recovery has given me that gift: the only thing that matters is what I think of myself.”

That’s all very admirable, but I feel the urge to give him a flavour of the public mood, even if he doesn’t care for it.

“Watching Tony Adams on Strictly every week is the laughter therapy this country desperately needs at the moment when everything else is so crap,” the sports broadcaster Mark Pougatch added. Former Strictly contestant Dan Walker re-christened him “Mr Saturday Night”.

But they’re all famous, of course. However my Strictly-mad mother is not (at the moment): “Didn’t think I’d like him but I do. He’s a nice bloke who has turned his life around,” she WhatsApped. “Awful dancer, but you can see he really tries, which is what it’s all about. Lovely wife too, who clearly loves him very much.”

You are, I inform Adams, fast-approaching national treasure status.

“Well, that’s lovely, but I’ve got no power over that. It’s overwhelming,” he says. “I cried for the first month of the show. It’s only years and years of therapy and growth that have allowed me to accept love, and I’m not apologising for crying for days on end.

“I’ve heard from kids doing my dances as goal celebrations, and from one bloke who’s not had a drink since he first watched me. This is powerful stuff, mate.” Calls, emails and online messages to his charities have spiked since he started dancing. “See, it’s working.”

Tony Adams celebrates winning the double with Arsenal in 2002 - John Stillwell
He went into Strictly with one aim: make it to week three, because every contestant gets two guest tickets per week, and that way all his kids could see him dance live. Once that was achieved? “I live a day at a time, a dance at a time, a game at a time. It’s uncharted territory, every extra week’s a bonus for me. Like this week, learning the quickstep…” Ah yes, tonight: rumour has it he’ll be quick-stepping in a red devil costume for Hallowe’en. Dressing as Man United’s mascot is bold, even for him.

We cycle through some of the impediments to dancefloor success. Firstly, being a former footballer hasn’t helped. Adams may be fit, but he had 72 “medical investigations” in his 22 seasons with Arsenal, plus the angioplasty in 2015 and the knee replacement two years ago (he doesn’t actually have any nerves in that knee, so “Katya sometimes has to literally move it into place”). A professional sportsperson’s body tends to be built for their sport and their sport only, he says.

“I remember Seb Coe coming to Arsenal training in the 1990s, he could barely do a three-on-one [attacking drill] without being sick, he was in bits… Same with me. Fifty jive steps and I’m done for the day.”

He’s not got the temperament of a dancer, either. As anybody who remembers seeing Adams play will know all too well, his primary strengths were his never-say-die attitude, physical resilience and refusal to lose. Those, and really well-timed slide tackles.

“It was head down, dig in, keep going even if your body says no. But in dance if you’re under pressure, you need to stay light on your feet and upright, it’s totally different,” he says. It’s one of the things that can cause Jones to lose her temper.

“We discuss, appropriately,” Adams laughs. “Any teacher-pupil relationship needs that. You’re going to have moments where you’re really happy and really not happy.

“It’s been a great learning experience, but I never realised it was going to be so emotionally and physically challenging, to be quite honest with you. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the old ‘uns have gone out first. It’s really tough to learn a new skill in your 50s. And they’re judging people who are 21 against people who are 56.”

Adams with his dance partner Katya Jones, channelling BBC's Grandstand - Kieron McCarron
Maybe there should be two Strictly’s, I say, one for the over 50s, one for the unders.

“Maybe, maybe there should be, yeah. But I don’t think that’s the show, is it? I don’t want to discourage anybody from dancing. The public should get dancing, it’s great for your mental health.”

Adams can roughly divide his life into halves: before August 16 1996, the day he had his last drink, and after. Raised in Dagenham, Essex, he signed for Arsenal while still a schoolboy in 1980, and made the first of 669 first team appearances three years later, aged 17. That was also the year he had his first drink.

“I never actually liked the taste, I just self-medicated with it, I liked the effect,” he says. This was a pre-global era for football, and boozing was very much still in the culture. Adams became a hard-playing, hard-drinking fans’ hero.

What those fans didn’t know was quite how much he was drinking. It wasn’t pretty: getting into fights, burning through money, soiling beds, using prostitutes, playing drunk (once, against Sheffield United, he won man of the match despite being half-cut, which says a lot about that Blades side) and blacking out.

Things only became public in 1990, when he was sentenced to four months in prison for crashing a Ford Sierra while four times over the limit. Two years later he married Jane Shea and had two children, Olly, now 30, and Amber, now 27. But he hadn’t slowed down.

“It was so selfish. Alcoholism is all about you. I left my five-year-old son [Olly, now 30] in the pub for three days while I went on a bender. Old Bill looked after him for a few days, then I got him back. So that’s where I’ve come from.”

With a footballer’s salary enabling unlimited supplies of booze and invitations, he continued to spiral out of control off the pitch until Euro 96. He was the captain of the host side, and went on a hellish two-month drinking session after England crashed out on penalties. It was to be rock bottom.

The decision to make that drink in August 1996 – a pint of Guinness with a shot of brandy in it, an order which perhaps proves he never did it for the taste – his last, probably saved Adams’s life. The following year, he and Shea divorced, and as Adams had drunk so publicly, he decided to dry out publicly, too.

He began by writing an astonishingly candid memoir, Addicted, which he had serialised in the News of the World. The money raised, £167,000 after tax, enabled him to start Sporting Chance.

He’s now been sober for 26 years, never misses a weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, and has seen the same therapist every Monday morning since the week he stopped drinking. “We do a debrief after Strictly at the moment, where he keeps my ego in check.”

A goat’s cheese tart with chips arrives. Adams smiles at me and taps his head. “Your ego is not your amigo, mate!” He has a lot of little catchphrases like that, and has been spreading positivity and encouraging open communication since long before mental health campaigning was fashionable.

Earlier in our conversation, an email containing new statistics on addiction in the UK had distracted him. “Everyone’s on ketamine at the moment…” he muttered, scrolling through. “Look at that, gambling’s on the increase.” This is the one that plagues modern footballers, who can’t get away with drinking to excess.

“My first drug of choice was football, so if I was playing today I wouldn’t have been able to drink,” he says. “Footballers now are more educated, and there’s more support for them than ever before, but the real issue is how much you do for them, or let them go and make their own mistakes. Because if you totally protect them, they fall out of the game and go, ‘What do I do now?’”

He ended his Arsenal career in 2002, having won 10 major trophies plus the heart of every Gunners fan in the country. In the same year, he met Poppy, then a journalist, in a restaurant in Mayfair. Eight years his junior and from an entirely different background (born into the Teacher’s whisky family; boarding school and Oxford-educated), she was one of those Gunners fans, and struck up a conversation with him.

They’ve been together since, marrying in 2004 and having three children (Atticus, 18, Hector, 16 and Iris, 12), as Adams embarked on various post-retirement careers, including managing or working as a director for clubs in England, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Spain and China, before the family settled in Gloucestershire.

Adams insists this is “like the East End of the Cotswolds, not the posh bit”, but they do have their old friend Jilly Cooper up the road, and Laurence Llewlyn-Bowen in the village, and King Charles nearby.

Poppy has gamely agreed to pop in and eat Adams’ chips for a few minutes, so I can establish what it’s like being married to the nation’s hero, and arrives in a flurry of quick wit and excellent orange Chelsea boots.

“It’s been a mad day. We’ve got the pigs, Atticus just passed his driving test, the roof needs doing… Basically, Tony needs to be voted out,” she deadpans.

The three little piglets are new, she says, and have been named Katya (“because they both snort like pigs – don’t worry, she knows”), Hercules (“it’s the runt, I wanted to call it Jeremy Runt but we had to give it something to aspire to”) and Anton Du Pig (“he doesn’t know that yet”).

But yes, she’s proud. “Deeply proud. We all are. Luckily, we do a very good job of bringing him down to earth and rolling our eyes at him. We sing that [McFly] song, ‘It’s All About You…’ It’s been like that for 20 years. But he’s not a dancer, right? He was crap to start with, and now he’s… not crap.”

“I was not crap!”

“It’s OK to be crap when you’re a beginner… But you’ve got better. You’re a dancer now.”

I turn to Adams, and ask if he can bring himself to agree that he is now a dancer. He gazes at his plate.

“No…”

They are an unlikely couple, in some ways, or at least Jilly Cooper has told them so, but it seems to work. Poppy refers to Adams as “the first child”. Now they’re settled in the Cotswolds, if he’s not at work Adams either helps around the house, sits alone (“like a weirdo”) watching the children’s sports matches, plays golf, goes to AA or walks the dog.

Tony and his wife Poppy - Chris Jackson
“We’re very different people, our lives and interests. I have zero interest in golf, he has zero interest in history and politics,” Poppy says, brightly. “I like going out, he has zero interest in going out. I love collecting people and friends, he hates it. We’re yin and yang,” Poppy says.

Strictly has spiced up his life for a while, at perhaps just the time he needed it. I wonder what Adams will do if, Heaven forfend, it all ends this weekend.

“The guttering, with any luck,” Poppy quips. In his playing days, Adams was known as ‘Donkey’ for his lack of speed. In conversation, his wife beats him to the punch every time.

But after that, he’ll step back out of the disco ball light, no matter how much clamour there is for Mr Saturday Night to do another reality contest.

“Nope, nope, that’s it. This was the only one I was going to do,” he insists. “I’ve been wrestling with a few different pathways since I retired, and none of it has felt right. But Strictly’s put me in the right place. It’s taught me something. I feel like I know what I need to do with the rest of my life now, which is to be a bit more selfless, to help people and just enjoy my later days.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 29 at 6:50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

