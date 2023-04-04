Oh deer! Norfolk hunter targeted by car thieves

The hunter became the hunted.

Police in Norfolk County say a hunter had their car stolen while they were in search of game in the bush early Saturday morning off Jenkins Road, near the border of Brant County.

The stolen vehicle — a white 2018 Chevrolet Traverse — was parked along the side of the rural roadway from about 4 a.m. onward.

The hunter discovered the theft just before 9 a.m. and called police.

It is not known whether the theft was targeted.

The investigation continues, and the OPP welcome tips at 1-888-310-1122 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or helpsolvecrime.com.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator