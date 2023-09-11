Oh Babies! Babies abound at the Comber Fair

There certainly was no lack of cuteness at this year’s annual ‘Oh Babies Baby Show’ held at this year’s Comber Fair.

There were 53 babies that were registered in the following five age groups - 0-4 months, 5-10months, 11-18 months, 19-24months and 2-years-old.

The 0-4 age group participated in a themed photo contest and were awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd rosettes.

Each of the other age groups participated in the themed photo contest, as well as a skills competition.

The skills are basic and pertain to each age group. They each had 1st, 2nd and 3rd rosettes given out for both categories, photo and skills.

A "Princess" and a "Prince" from the 19-24 month age group, received a sash and were welcomed onto the main stage during the opening ceremonies.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter