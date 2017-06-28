Ogwumike helps Sparks win sixth straight, beat Sun 87-79

UNCASVILLE, CONNECTICUT- June 27: Jonquel Jones #35 of the Connecticut Sun is fouled by Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks during the Los Angeles Sparks Vs Connecticut Sun, WNBA regular season game at Mohegan Sun Arena on June 27, 2017 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) -- Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 of her 21 points in the first half to help the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 87-79 on Tuesday night.

Candace Parker added 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for the Sparks (10-3), who have won six straight.

Los Angeles led by six at the half thanks to Ogwumike, who made her first eight shots. The Sparks scored 16 of the first 20 points in the second half to open up a double-digit lead. Riquna Williams, who is filling in for injured guard Essence Carson, spearheaded that burst and finished the game with 13 points.

The Sun (6-7) were down by 19 and got to 68-61 early in the fourth, but could get no closer as Los Angeles scored the next eight points..

Jasmine Thomas led Connecticut with 19 points. Jonquel Jones added 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Ogwumike scored 13 points in the first quarter as Los Angeles jumped out to a 10-point lead. The Sun trimmed their deficit to six behind the strong play of Thomas and Courtney Williams, who combined for 16 points in the opening half.

TIP-INS:

Sparks: Ogwumike set the WNBA record when she went 12 for 12 last season from the field in a game against Dallas. She finished 9 for 13 against the Sun. ... Carson injured her groin against Phoenix and may join the team in Atlanta according to coach Brian Agler.

Sun: F Lynetta Kizer suited up for the first time since injuring her back in practice in early June. Kizer missed five games. She played 3 minutes and had two points.

UP NEXT:

Sparks: Finish off a three-game road trip by visiting Atlanta on Friday.

Sun: Host Seattle on Thursday.