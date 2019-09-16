Ogier warns Citroen not to get complacent after 1-2

The C3 WRC led for 15 out of 17 stages on the rough roads around Marmaris last weekend, with - the Finn securing his second runner-up spot in three rallies following a similar result at home in Finland.

It marks Citroen's first 1-2 finish since in Argentina in 2015.

A disappointing Rally Germany performance - where Ogier and Lappi finished seventh and eighth after suffering with understeer - remains fresh in the team's mind, however.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ogier told Motorsport.com: "We win today and I'm of course happy for the weekend we had. We had a very strong car, very reliable and the pace wasn't bad.

"But not all is right straight away. It is very encouraging but we need to keep working hard. We still need to find more pace."

Ogier admitted to some straight talking with Citroen, after he said he found the C3 'undriveable' in Germany.

The six-time world champion pointed out that last week's victory - his third of the season following wins in Monte Carlo and Mexico - hadn't come courtesy of work completed since Germany.

He added: "I think there not many changes have happened in these three weeks, to be honest.

"After Germany I had a discussion with the team and I said that it is at this moment we need to stay strong together, work even harder. The team has started to do more and realise we need to make a bigger push.

"This weekend is not the result of that yet, but it is coming in the right direction to motivate everyone even more. We can enjoy this one now."

Ogier was also quick to pay tribute to Lappi, who led for nine of Turkey's 17 stages.

"They have done a great rally," said Ogier. "I would love to fight with him. Maybe in the future we fight for the title together. Maybe next year.

"It was nice to have the back-up and great to have a one-two for the team. It was very needed also."

Story continues

Victory for Ogier moves him into second place in the championship, 17 points behind ahead of next month's Wales Rally GB - a rally he has won five times in the last six starts with Volkswagen and M-Sport Ford.

Podium: Winners Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Citroën World Rally Team Citroen C3 WRC

Podium: Winners Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Citroën World Rally Team Citroen C3 WRC McKlein / LAT Images

McKlein / LAT Images