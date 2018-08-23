Ogier says next WRC contract will be his last

The five-time champion is in the middle of negotiations for next season and wants conclude those talks before the end of next month.

He expects that deal will be his last in the series he's dominated half a decade.

"It's clear that I'm coming towards the end of my career," said Ogier, "and if there's another contract, it'll be the last one.

"I'm lucky to have had good years with some good victories – it's not about the money for me.

"Like always, the first priority will be the performance and the chance to chase more wins next season."

Ogier appears to have three opportunities from the end of this year.

The first is to remain where he is at M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, the next would be a return to Citroen and the final option is to walk away and retire from the world championship.

The chances of a move to Hyundai or Toyota look to have faded, with both teams looking likely to retain their current line-up.

Hyundai team manager Alain Penasse told Motorsport.com: "We made it always very clear that Thierry is our first choice and to make Thierry stay we would be not so serious to talk about Ogier.

"For me, we are 99 per cent done with Thierry and unless we see somebody coming with an offer to make him a multi-millionaire then I think it will be done."

Beyond admitting the need for a driver capable of winning the championship, Citroen's Pierre Budar wouldn't be drawn on 2019.

"I cannot tell you anything," he said. "We are talking [to Ogier] and the discussions are still going on and that's all I will say."