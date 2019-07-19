Ogier joins new Extreme E series as ambassador

is currently third in the standings in his first season back with Citroen, having taken four WRC titles with Volkswagen and two with M-Sport Ford.

The 35-year-old joins Extreme E – which is operated in partnership with ABB Formula E – as a brand ambassador and will “advise and support on everything from the Sporting and Technical Regulations to potential event locations and the design evolution of the Extreme E E-SUV during its extensive testing and development programme," according to a release issued by the series.

Ogier is set to drive the car before it is delivered to teams in March next year.

“It was awesome to finally see it and I can’t wait to get working with the Extreme E team.

“The sporting aspect is compelling with Extreme E and the head-to-head format is always thrilling – it’s like what we see with the [super] special stages in rallying, which the fans always love.

“I will be working hand-in-hand with the series’ organisers and partners to make sure we deliver the best experience for the fans and the most engaging challenge for drivers, too.

“With the racing spectacle will come the ability to raise awareness among a huge, global audience of the issues that face many environments around the world due to climate change and human interference.

“I am sure it can be a powerful tool in driving change and behaviours - and that notion is something very close to my heart.”

Extreme E prototype

Extreme E prototype Extreme E

Extreme E