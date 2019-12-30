Ogier doesn't want "special status" within Toyota

Toyota has an all new line-up for next season, with M-Sport’s Elfyn Evans and WRC2 champion Kalle Rovanpera joining Citroen convert Ogier for 2020.

Jari-Matti Latvala and Kris Meeke haven’t received renewed full-season deals with the team, while reigning champion Ott Tanak has moved to Hyundai.

Despite the fact that Rovanpera is a rookie and Evans has only one WRC win to his name, Ogier says he has not made any request to be Toyota's number one or receive preference over his new stablemates.

“My approach at the start of the season is not about thinking how can my teammate help me, my target is always to try to focus on myself and get the job done myself – that’s the most important,” said Ogier.

“And about the rest, you know I have never been asking at the start of the season to have any special status, we all deserve the same chance at the start of the season.

“Depending on what can happen through the year, the strategy can happen in the second half. But in the first half we need to focus on ourselves and bring the best to the team.”

