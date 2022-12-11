OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.4141

The board of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.4141 per share on the 27th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.1%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

OGE Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, OGE Energy was paying a whopping 1,670% as a dividend, but this only made up 35% of its overall earnings. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 51.7% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

OGE Energy Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.785 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.66. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.8% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. OGE Energy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Our Thoughts On OGE Energy's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While OGE Energy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think OGE Energy is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for OGE Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. Is OGE Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

