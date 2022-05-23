OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.41

The board of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.41 per share on the 29th of July. This means the annual payment is 4.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

OGE Energy's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, OGE Energy's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 54.3% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 80%, which is definitely on the higher side.

OGE Energy Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.75 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.1% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. OGE Energy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On OGE Energy's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for OGE Energy you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored. Is OGE Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

