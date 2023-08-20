OG Pretty Little Liars Star Lucy Hale Loves That Aria Has a Place in Max’s Reboot, But Will We Ever See Her?

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans were gagged in the season finale of Max’s reboot when new liar Imogen (played by Bailee Madison) revealed that her baby was being adopted by none other than Aria and Ezra Fitz, one of the original PLL series’ core couples.

And no one was more surprised than Aria herself, Lucy Hale, who gave TVLine her reaction to the news while promoting her and Grant Gustin’s new Amazon Freevee movie Puppy Love. (Note: the interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.)

“I love it,” Hale says of the reboot’s #Ezria connection. “I’m happy to know that Aria and Ezra are still kicking it. That’s great. Team Aria and Ezra all the way.”

While her character was merely mentioned in Original Sin, it’s entirely possible that we could see Hale appear in future seasons.

“Would I be open to a cameo? Yeah, definitely,” she says. “I think that would be fun. I’m so happy that that show is doing well, and I can’t wait to see the second season. I love that they’re kind of doing different themes per season.” (The show’s second season, premiere date TBD, is called Summer School.)

Hale starred as Aria Montgomery in the original Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2016. The ABC Family-turned-Freeform series ended with Aria marrying her high school sweetheart (slash high school teacher) Ezra Fitz.

Lest you doubt the possibility of an Aria cameo down the line, don’t forget that we already have one familiar face from the original Pretty Little Liars popping up in Season 2: Annabeth Gish is confirmed to be returning as Dr. Anne Sullivan.

Are you hoping to see Aria at some point? What are your other hopes for PLL: Summer School? Drop ’em all in a comment below.

