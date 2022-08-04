The OG is back: NoDa Brewing celebrates grand re-opening at first Charlotte location

Remember when you could count the list of Charlotte breweries on one hand? Well, if you do, this one’s for you: The original location of NoDa Brewing Co is celebrating its grand reopening on Friday, Aug. 5.

“It’s been two long years of our doors being closed at The OG ... until now,” the brewery stated in an email to customers on Thursday afternoon.

NoDa Brewing Co.’s history

If you’re wondering why it’s been a minute since you’ve been to this location, we’re here to remind you:

In 2011, NoDa Brewing opened North Davidson Street’s first taproom. Birdsong Brewing moved in next door a couple of months later; its current location remains down the street. Several local breweries are now peppered along North Davidson Street, having joined the OG in celebrating Charlotte’s love of craft beer.

In 2016, while guests temporarily relocated to the new and bigger taproom 1.2 miles away at 2921 N. Tryon Street, the original location at 2229 N. Davidson continued to serve as a space for brewers to create and age NoDa’s sours, as well as some other barrel aged non-sour beer, called “clean” beer. Aside from a few events here and there, including Queens Feast, the taproom remained closed to the public.

In May 2019, the taproom reopened.

Less than a year later in March 2020, it shuttered the taproom again at the beginning of COVID-19.

And now it’s back.

The grand re-opening

The brewery will be open all weekend, with a new look both inside and outside. All the classic beers you know and love will be on tap and some new ones as well (Roaring Riot, Gordgeous and the 10th Saison Des Babes).

Oh, and perhaps the biggest news of the season: Gordgeous is back! Yes, we know it’s still 90+ degrees out, but the brewery is officially ushering in fall with its annual pumpkin ale.

DJ Nat Black will be there, as well as local food trucks:

Soul Miner’s Garden (Friday)

Oowee BBQ (Friday)

Mama Sophie’s (Saturday)

Cheers!

Location: 2229 N. Davidson St. Charlotte NC 28205

Neighborhood: Optimist Park/near Villa Heights