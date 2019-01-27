OG Anunoby reminds his teammates of a robot

When Danny Green first met Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby, he couldn’t put his finger on what it was, but he knew that the second-year pro was different.

“He doesn’t operate like a real-life person,” Green noted of his teammate. “[C.J. Miles] is like ‘I think this guy is a real-life robot.’ And I’m watching him and I’m like ‘You know what, that’s pretty spot on man, that’s pretty good.'”

OG Anunoby does things a little differently, according to Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

One reason why his teammates think this has to do with a combination of size, athleticism, and a dash of clumsiness.

“He’s so athletic. And he’s such a big body which you don’t expect certain things from him. Like, he’s just clumsy at times,” the Raptors star said of Anunoby. “Because he’s so big and so athletic, he runs kind of funny, doesn’t use his arms so much.”

Green, however, has formed a very close bond with the former Indiana Hoosier, and the two have gotten along extremely well together.

