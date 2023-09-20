How often do you think of the Roman Empire? United Airlines wants to take you there.

It seems like the Roman Empire is on everyone’s mind. And United Airlines wants to take you there.

“As the internet continues to ask how often men think about the Roman Empire, United is joining the conversation on TikTok and making it easier for ponderers to experience the destination for themselves,” the airline said in a pitch.

That’s right, United is having a sale for flights to Rome, with round-trip tickets to Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport starting at $561.

The sale covers basic economy tickets, which are nonrefundable and do not include seat selection or free checked bags.

To take advantage of the deal, you must depart the U.S. Sunday-Wednesday and return Tuesday-Friday. A Sunday stay is required for sale itineraries.

Tickets must be purchased by Sept. 26, and travel must occur between Oct. 1 and March 31.

Outbound travel blackout dates: Nov. 20 and 21, and Dec. 24-29. Return travel blackout dates: Jan. 8 and 9.

Connecting itineraries appear to be included in the sale, with United’s terms suggesting that some flights covered by the deal may be operated by their regional airline partners.

