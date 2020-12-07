How Often We’ll Need To Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Every Monday, we’ll answer your questions on Covid-19 and health in a feature published online. You can submit a question here.

This week, HuffPost UK reader Pat asked: “Do we need the Covid vaccine every year?”

With a workable Covid-19 vaccine approved and already being rolled out, people are looking to the future.

One question on a lot of people’s minds is whether we’ll have to have the vaccine more than once or whether a one-off will be enough to keep us immune for years to come. The short answer is: we don’t really know at this stage.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which is the first but probably won’t be the last to be approved for use in the UK, was developed and trialled within a rapid timeframe.

As part of this process, tens of thousands of people were vaccinated in trials – however because the trials have only been happening this year, we’re still waiting to find out how long the trial participants’ immunity lasts.

The matter of how often we’ll need the vaccine is a “really important question,” says Professor Daniel Altmann, from the department of immunology and inflammation at Imperial College London.

“If we can come through the huge challenge of efficient, mass distribution and vaccination with a high level of uptake – and none of these is a sure thing – the next question will be some large scale monitoring to understand stability of immunity,” he explains.

“This won’t be a simple one-size-fits-all answer. Durability may be different with: age, obesity, prior infection, genetics. So we need to keep checking. We’ll then know if we need to re-immunise at one year, two years, etc.”

Dialing medicine into syringe from glass bottle. Ampoule and syringe needle close-up. Selective soft focus. Text copy space

The answers won’t be the same for the different vaccines, says Professor Altmann. But one positive is that there’s...

