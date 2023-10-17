Ofsted language should be ‘more supportive’, say teachers

Ruth Perry took her own life in January this year following an Ofsted report

The language used in Ofsted reports should be “more supportive”, teachers have said, as they claim that they are “career-shamed” by bad rulings.

Heads of school leaders and teachers unions have called for urgent reform to Ofsted which should reduce the “high-stakes nature” of inspector visits.

On Tuesday, the general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) told the education select committee that bad rulings were “career-shaming” for teachers as well as “career-ending” for leaders.

MPs were told that instead of a single-phrase judgement following an Ofsted inspection, schools should receive a “more nuanced and more thoughtful” response.

Ofsted came under pressure to axe their single-phrase judgements after teacher Ruth Perry committed suicide following an inspection earlier this year.

The education committee launched an inquiry in June, led by Conservative MP Robin Walker, into the way Ofsted conducts inspections, which is likely to report back in the new year.

There has been an inspection into the way Ofsted conducts inspections, it is due to report back early next year

Tom Middlehurst, of the Association of School and College Leaders, told MPs on Tuesday that the language of the reports themselves also needed to be examined

When asked how Ofsted could improve, Mr Middlehurst said: “There’s something about the language of the reports as well, beyond the judgments themselves, where if you tell a school that ‘leaders and managers in the school do not understand the needs of children’ or ‘do not keep children safe,’, that is not a supportive thing to say.”

He added: “I think there’s something about the wording of reports that would be very easy to do that would be more supportive and actually action-led.”

Daniel Kebede, of the NEU, told the committee: “The real problem with the single word judgement I think is that it perpetuates a narrative that there’s good and bad schools, good and bad teachers, and that just really isn’t the case.”

He added: “It’s career-ending for a school leader and career-shaming for a teacher. So it’s highly problematic and we absolutely have to move away from that.”

‘Inspectorate needs to bring its expertise not judgement’

Under the current guidelines, schools can receive one of four possible single-phrase verdicts, from ‘inadequate’ to ‘outstanding’, alongside a report following an inspection conducted by the independent body.

But Mr Kebede told MPs that the union wanted “to see an inspectorate that brings its expertise, not its judgement”.

Meanwhile, the committee also heard suggestions from representatives that “light touch” annual audits could be put in place to assess safeguarding measures in schools, rather than including it within Ofsted inspections which take place every four years.

Ian Hartwright, of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said: “It’s possible that some form of annual safeguarding audit in a low-stakes way… might be useful”.

Mr Hartwright suggested a “report card system or some other mechanism” for reporting back to schools which would allow for more nuance.

“If we could develop something that was more nuanced and more thoughtful, we could have a report that picked up what schools are doing well, where they are making strides forward, what theyre trying to develop and then points for improvement.”