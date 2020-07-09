Ofgem slashes returns for energy firms

Electricity pylons

The energy watchdog has vowed to take money out of shareholders' pockets to improve investment in a green energy network while slashing bills.

Ofgem said households stand to save about £20 a year on their gas and electricity bills under its proposals, which are set to come into force from next year.

However, there is likely to be a negative response from many companies in the sector, which will have to shoulder the cost.

Under its plan, Ofgem will halve the rate of return that companies will be allowed to take from their investments.

The regulator argues that companies and investors will still be willing to put their cash on the line to invest in upgrades to the system as the UK's energy networks are a very low-risk investment.

"Strong evidence from water regulation and Ofgem's offshore transmission regime shows that investors will accept lower returns and continue to invest robustly in the sector," Ofgem said.

Meanwhile, the watchdog is setting aside £25bn for investment in the UK's energy networks, including those run by National Grid.

There will also be a package of about £10bn in additional funding that is only available for clean energy investment, but companies will need to apply on a project-by-project basis.

More money may be set aside if Ofgem receives enough good proposals.

The regulator will scrutinise proposed investments and only give them permission if they cut carbon at a low cost to customers.

This could include a recently proposed National Grid project to install electric car charging points up and down British motorways, and innovative solutions such as switching the gas grid to run on hydrogen.

Ofgem will also set aside £630m to encourage new research and development in green energy.

It is the latest announcement from the regulator ahead of next year's change to the rules on how much of investment costs networks can pass on to customers.

The current rules, known as RIIO-1, are set to expire next year. They will be replaced by RIIO-2 that will run until 2026.

Ofgem has proposed that the rate of return be set at 3.95pc. It is around half of what was allowed under RIIO-1 and will save households about £3.3bn a year until 2026.

About a quarter of the average household's energy bill goes to pay for the network.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: "We need to make sure that every pound on consumers' bills goes further. Less of your money will go towards company shareholders, and more into improving the network to power the economy and to fight climate change.

"Ofgem's stable and predictable regulatory regime will continue to attract the investment Britain needs to go further and faster on decarbonisation."

A final decision will be made in December after the companies have had time to respond.