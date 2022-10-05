Offshore workers back North Sea strike action over pay

More than 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers have backed strike action after rejecting a pay offer, a union has announced.

Unite said the workers are employed by Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell.

Members rejected a 5% pay offer, with 95% supporting strike action in a ballot turnout of 86%.

The action, which covers several North Sea installations, is due to start later this month, with more strikes planned in November and December.

The pay dispute involves workers covered by the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA).

Unite said the strike action will involve a series of 48-hour stoppages every second week for the first eight weeks.

The action is planned for 20 and 21 October.

A further series of stoppages would then take place on 3-4 and 17-18 November, and 1-2 and 15-16 December.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite's offshore drillers and contractors are ready to take their employers head on. The offer on the table is a substantial real terms pay cut."

The UKDCA has been approached for comment.