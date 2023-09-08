Octopus Energy struggles to invest £28bn amid ‘challenging’ National Grid delays

Offshore Wind

Octopus Energy has said it is struggling to invest £28bn into renewable energy projects because of delays connecting to the National Grid.

Britain’s second largest household energy supplier said it was facing delays of up to 13 years to connect solar farms to the grid in a blow to Rishi Sunak’s net zero ambitions.

It came as an auction for renewable energy contracts failed to garner any bids for offshore wind. No developers put forward a bid for seven new contracts to build offshore wind farms around Britain after complaints the Government’s price was too low.

It is a major setback for the Prime Minister who has pledged to deliver 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, up from 14 GW today. The target is crucial to meeting the goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower, said the auction result should serve as “a wake-up call” for the Government, describing the absence of offshore wind bids “a multibillion-pound lost opportunity”.

The auction’s failure comes amid growing concerns about the speed of roll-out for renewable power under net zero plans.

Octopus said three planned solar farms in County Durham, Lincolnshire and another near Birmingham are on hold because of long waits for grid connection.

Many more projects could join that queue following last week’s Government announcement that it was relaxing the planning restrictions around onshore wind farms.

Octopus, which provides gas or power, often both, to five million UK homes, says it has had 20,000 requests from people in communities seeking to build small community-based wind farms. They are likely to face similar delays.

An Octopus spokesman said: “While red tape was the major blocker to onshore wind development in England, grid connections still remain a challenge.”

The company’s £28bn investment figure covers a range of technologies besides onshore wind, including offshore wind with turbines fixed to the seabed, floating offshore wind, where turbines are anchored to the seabed, plus solar farms and battery storage.

The logjam of renewable energy projects seeking grid connections is a historic problem. The National Grid was built at a time when new connections came from a small number of large fossil fuel generators. The move towards net zero has reversed that, with a multitude of small generators and projects all seeking new connections.

A National Grid spokesman said: “We’re committed to accelerating grid connection timelines and are working with the electricity system operator (ESO), transmission owners and distribution network operators (DNOs) to introduce new ways to speed up the process.”

While the latest government renewable auction failed to attract any wind bids, Graham Stuart, the energy minister, said that “significant numbers” of developers of solar power, onshore wind and tidal energy schemes had been awarded funding in the latest round.

For the first time, geothermal projects – which use a natural heat source underground for generating power – have also been successful.

Each year the Government awards so-called contracts for difference to supply renewable electricity to British households for 15 years at a set price.

By guaranteeing the price that a company will be paid for its electricity, it gives companies certainty that they will not go bankrupt should electricity prices crater. It also helps keep household bills lower than they would otherwise be if electricity prices soar.

Ministers set a maximum price of £44 per megawatt hour for the latest round of the annual auctions, similar to the level set last year.

However, developers have said they have since been hit by a combination of soaring inflation, rising construction costs and higher interest rates.

In July, Swedish energy company Vattenfall shelved plans for its multi billion-pound wind farm off the coast of Norfolk, designed to power the equivalent of 1.5m British homes, after a 40pc jump in costs made it loss-making.

Mr Anderson said: “The CfD (contracts for difference) process is recognised globally as a lynchpin of the UK’s offshore success, but it also needs to flex to keep pace with the world around it.

“We need to get back on track and consider how we unlock the billions of investment in what is still one of the cheapest ways to generate power and meet the UK’s long-term offshore wind ambitions for the future.”

In a statement the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “While offshore and floating offshore wind do not feature in this year’s allocation, this is in line with similar results in countries including Germany and Spain, as a result of the global rise in inflation and the impact on supply chains which presented challenges for projects participating in this round.”

Ministers now have only two more years to support offshore wind projects that could contribute to the Government’s 2030 target.

Each of those auction rounds would have to procure about 10GW of offshore wind, equivalent to several large wind farms, to ensure that the target is met.

Ed Miliband MP, Labour’s shadow energy secretary, said: “Ministers were warned time and again that this would happen, but they did not listen. They simply don’t understand how to deliver the green sprint, and Rishi Sunak’s government is too weak and divided to deliver the clean power Britain needs.”

