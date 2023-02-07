Offset won't stand for those Grammy brawl reports and J. Prince's 'internet games'

Offset at the pre-Grammy gala on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)

Rapper Offset is defending himself against negative speculation about his relationship with his Migos collaborators Takeoff and Quavo.

A day after Takeoff's life took center stage in a moving tribute at the 65th Grammys on Sunday, Offset fired back at reports that he was feuding with cousin Quavo backstage.

TMZ reported Monday morning that the two rappers "got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart" before Quavo performed his Takeoff tribute "Without You." According to the website, Quavo allegedly "refused" to let Offset take part in the tribute to Takeoff — who died in a Houston shooting in November at age 28 — and blocked him from taking the stage.

But Offset says that isn't what happened. "What tf look like fighting my brother yal n— is crazy," he tweeted hours after TMZ's report.

Offset also is denying allegations that he wasn't close with Takeoff before his death.

On Sunday's episode of the podcast "Million Dollaz Worth of Game," Rap-A-Lot chief executive James Prince, aka J.Prince, name-dropped Offset while weighing in on Takeoff's death.

"In reality the truth of the matter is you know n— you wasn't really right there with Takeoff when he was alive," Prince said after the hosts and other guests shared condolences to the late rapper's family.

Prince added: "I would just say this to you, don't ever put me in no position where I have to defend myself. It wouldn't be healthy for you."

Offset wasn't having any of Prince's comments and reportedly fired back again on social media. In an Instagram story, the rapper said, "how dare one of y'all even speak on me and Take's relationship.

"I don't know you n— from a can of paint," he said.

He blasted Prince for being insensitive about Takeoff's death and not thinking about "his momma, the family." Additionally, Offset accused Prince of exploiting his relative's death for attention and playing "internet games."

"Y'all n— on interviews...call my phone," he said. "You call my phone, we have a conversation."

Story continues

Two weeks after Takeoff's death, Offset wrote in an Instagram tribute that the loss of his collaborator was "unbearable."

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the right words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he wrote. "Every time you would see me, you didnt give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.