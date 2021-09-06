Offset Shares Sweet Hospital Photo After Welcoming New Baby Boy: 'Chapter 5'

Offset is a father of five!

On Monday, the proud dad, 29, shared a photo of himself and wife Cardi B in the hospital shortly after welcoming their second child together.

In the sweet snap, the Migos rapper is laying on a cot and hugging his youngest son as Cardi, 28, looks over at him from her hospital bed.

"Chapter 5," wrote Offset, who already shares 3-year-old daughter Kulture with Cardi. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.

Cardi announced the couple's exciting baby news earlier on Monday alongside a photo of her cradling her newborn in her hospital bed while sitting next to Offset. In the picture, Cardi and Offset look lovingly down at their son while the "WAP" singer sits underneath a Louis Vuitton blanket.

"9/4/21🦕💙🧸," Cardi captioned the sweet family photo.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The "I Like It" rapper first revealed the pregnancy news while performing with Offset and Migos at the BET Awards in June.

After the trio finished "Straightenin," Cardi joined the group for "Type S---." Appearing onstage in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi's burgeoning belly.

"#2! ♥️," Cardi captioned an Instagram photo announcing the happy news that went live simultaneously with the performance. She and Offset wed in September 2017.

During a July appearance on the live radio app Stationhead, Cardi explained how she told husband Offset about her pregnancy and shared how he reacted.

The "Up" artist said she started to show pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the Grammys during rehearsals for her performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi said she noticed her "mouth started to get watery" and she was experiencing headaches and carsickness.

"I think I'm pregnant, bro!" she told Offset shortly thereafter.

After confirming baby No. 2 with a pregnancy test, Cardi said she and her husband started to laugh.

"We just started laughing like, 'Lord, we have so much to do,' " she recalled.

The star also expressed her excitement for her baby on the way, saying, "There is something so dear about this pregnancy and I feel like I'm starting a new chapter, and I'm happy about that."