Offset On Quavo Reunion At BET Awards For Takeoff Tribute: “It Cleared My Soul”

Offset and Quavo put their differences aside by coming together at the 2023 BET Awards to honor their late Migos mate Takeoff.

Following their performance of “Bad n Boujee,” Offset is now opening up about the experience and saying that getting on stage with Quavo “cleared my soul.”

“I love all my fans. I love y’all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man,” Offset said on Instagram Live recently. “It cleared my soul. Me and my brother, Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours, like, 15 hours… We do that ’cause we’re some real stars.”

He continued, “We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture.”

Offset said that the performance was “cinematic” and he said he was grateful for God for experiencing that moment.

“Thank God for that moment,” he added. “And like I said, RIP to Take. Y’all know how we coming about my brother. And we did it for Take. That’s our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it.”

Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known by his stage name Takeoff, died last year at the age of 28 in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. At the time, Offset and Quavo had been distant but following their group member’s death decided to come together to honor their late friend.

Relive the 2023 BET Awards performance in the video posted below.

