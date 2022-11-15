Offset pays tribute to late Migos bandmate Takeoff: 'You have left a hole in my heart'

Days after the funeral of slain Migos rapper Takeoff, his bandmate and relative Offset is speaking publicly about his death for the first time.

"The pain you have left me with is unbearable," Offset wrote in a heartfelt statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday. "My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time."

Takeoff (born Kirsnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot by an unknown assailant at a private party in Houston on Nov. 1. He was 28. He was laid to rest at a funeral in Atlanta on Nov. 11. Takeoff grew up with Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall), his uncle, and Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus), Quavo's cousin, in the suburbs of Atlanta; together they formed a group originally called the Polo Club before settling on Migos in 2008.

The group achieved breakthrough success with their 2013 single "Versace" before releasing their first No. 1 album, Culture, in 2017. Takeoff in particular was seen as influential in popularizing the triplet, or Migos flow, that has come to dominate modern rap.

In Offset's Instagram post Tuesday, he added, "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after."

Offset's tribute came on the heels of Quavo memorializing Takeoff in his own post, calling his nephew an "angel" who "made our dreams come true" during his lifetime.

"I'm just proud [to] be in your life," Quavo wrote. "I'm proud to be ya UNCLE. I'm proud we saw the world and done things we couldn't ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. Me and u know we got always be with each other for life and jus like now we got see each other again. I love you with all my heart."

Cardi B, who is married to Offset, also wrote that she was "heartbroken" over the loss of Takeoff and remembered his "remarkable talent."

