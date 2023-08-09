Offset Drops Lawsuit Against Migos’ Label, Quality Control Music

Offset has filed to dismiss his 2022 lawsuit against Quality Control Music, the label to which Migos was signed, according to legal documents obtained by Variety. The documents, dated August 4 and filed Tuesday call for immediate dismissal with prejudice.

TMZ first reported the news; reps for Offset and Quality Control declined comment when contacted by Variety.

In the lawsuit, filed last August, Offset maintained that QC continued to claim ownership of his recent solo releases despite the rapper buying back the rights in a 2021 deal, for which he “paid handsomely,” according to the complaint. He said the label’s ownership claim over his solo recording and songwriting was “wrongful and knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.”

Just two months later, Migos member Takeoff was murdered in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley in which police said he was an “innocent bystander.” Both Offset and Migos’ other member, Quavo, are pursuing solo careers, but both have paid tribute to their late bandmate and performed together at the BET Awards in his honor.

As noted in a Variety cover story from May, Offset has completed his next solo album and plans to release it through Capitol Music Group in the coming weeks. He released a single from the project, “Jealousy,” a collaboration with his wife, Cardi B, on July 28.

“This is me going full-fledged into my solo career,” he told Variety earlier this year. “The objective is to do it fully and smash shit and fuck the game up as a solo artist. I’m coming through, bustin’ through the door. It’s all set, my next chapter. It’s my time.”

Quavo’s new solo album, “Rocket Power,” is scheduled for release on Quality Control on August 18.

