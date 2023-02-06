Offset Addresses Backstage Altercation Rumors with Quavo from the 2023 Grammys: 'Crazy'

Offset, Quavo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Neilson Barnard/Getty Offset and Quavo

Offset is shutting down rumors of an alleged altercation between himself and his Migos bandmate Quavo backstage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

"What tf look like fighting my brother," Offset, 31, wrote on Twitter. "yal n— is crazy."

On Monday morning, TMZ reported that just before Quavo, 31, took the stage for Takeoff's tribute performance, he allegedly got into a physical fight with Offset and they had to be pulled apart.

Offset twitter fight Quavo

Offset/twitter Offset tweet

Per the outlet, the fight broke out after the Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute but Quavo refused to let him take part — and blocked him from joining on stage. TMZ also reported that it was Quavo who started the fight.

The night before, at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala in Beverly Hills, Offset and Quavo attended the event but were not seen together the entire night.

Reps for Offset and Quavo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Recording Academy also didn't respond to a request for comment.

Quavo performed "Without You," which he released in honor of his late bandmate last month. He took the stage with the Maverick City Music worship music collective.

RELATED: Offset Says He's in a 'Dark Place' a Month After Takeoff's Death

"Tears rollin' down my eyes, can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo began in his tribute song, with Takeoff's solar system chain displayed at the front of the stage.

"Days ain't the same without you," the artist continued in song, "remembering the days" they "smoked big blunts together," he recalled, as black-and-white images appeared on the screen behind him of him and his late friend and nephew. In a somber tone, Quavo sang that those "times were hard, but them days was better."

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1 at age 28, following a private party with Quavo, who was not injured in the incident.

At the time, Quavo and Takeoff were performing on their own and occasionally called themselves "Unc and Phew." In October, they dropped their collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, featuring their hit "Messy."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Drake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B & More Honor Takeoff at Celebration of Life in Atlanta

While the nature of their relationship with Offset remains unknown, he did pay tribute to Takeoff on Instagram days after his death.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice," the performer prefaced the letter in the post's caption. "Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he began the letter, noting that Takeoff would give him a "hug" instead of a more casual "dap" every time they saw each other.

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," continued Offset. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."