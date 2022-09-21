After offseason moves, Ravens still having secondary issues

·4 min read
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) Marcus Williams has already contributed three interceptions in two games since joining the Baltimore Ravens.

Problem is, that's not really the story when it comes to this team's secondary.

As the Ravens prepare for this week's trip to New England, they're trying to figure out how to avoid a repeat of Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse in their 42-38 loss to Miami. Baltimore allowed four touchdown passes in that final period and six in the game, and in the aftermath of those defensive breakdowns, the question is whether it's an issue of talent, health, experience or preparation.

Or perhaps some combination of the above.

''Last week was last week. We're just going to prepare and get ready for the game,'' Williams said Wednesday. ''We're going to take our time this week and dial in to the things that we have to do to prepare for this game, so we don't have what we had last week.''

The Ravens ranked last in the NFL against the pass a season ago, but they took steps to improve their defensive backfield in the offseason, acquiring Williams via free agency and drafting safety Kyle Hamilton in the first round. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters have both made multiple Pro Bowls, so on paper, Baltimore should certainly be better than it showed last weekend.

Humphrey, however, was nursing a groin issue last week, and Peters was in his first game back after missing the whole 2021 season with a knee injury. Neither was at practice Wednesday.

Defensive back Brandon Stephens (quad) didn't play Sunday and was limited in practice Wednesday.

''This week, most of everybody should be back. I'm hoping, crossing my fingers I'll be back this week,'' Stephens said. ''We're just trying to get healthy.''

As for Hamilton, he's played about half the defensive snaps through two games, and some growing pains were probably inevitable. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, a fourth-round pick this year, played sparingly on defense in the opener but was out there for over half the snaps against Miami.

''We're all here to play. We always expect to play. We never step out there not expecting to play,'' Armour-Davis said. ''It was exciting.''

The most glaring miscues came when the Ravens let Tyreek Hill behind them for touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards. Coach John Harbaugh explained these plays in good detail, although without naming names.

''We didn't play the technique right on the post to our defensive left. You have to stay on top of that as a corner. You have to stay on top of that as a safety. It's three-deep coverage. Those guys know that,'' Harbaugh said. ''Then the other one was we didn't have anybody in the deep half. That was a miscommunication if you want to call it that, and the deep-half player didn't realize he was a deep-half player and he needs to get back there.''

On his first touchdown, Hill ran past Peters to the inside, and Hamilton wasn't in great position to provide help. The speedy receiver was even more open on the next TD. No Baltimore defender was all that close to the area where the ball was thrown.

Communication has been a buzzword in the aftermath of the loss. That's the type of thing that can improve as young players gain experience, but it's a big part of the attention to detail that is necessary to win.

''Just doing it out at practice, talking about it in the film room,'' Williams said. ''If we keep doing that week in and week out, it will take care of itself on the field on game day.''

JACKSON'S ELBOW

Lamar Jackson had a brilliant game against Miami, but he was limited in practice Wednesday because of an elbow issue. Both Jackson and Harbaugh said the injury was no big deal.

Jackson had this to say when asked if he threw passes during practice Wednesday: ''No, I'm going to throw Sunday. A lot Sunday.''

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • AP source: MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL’s salary cap era. MacKinnon, who just turned 27 earlier this month, signed an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team did not announce terms of the contract. His new $12.6 million salary cap hit that goes into effect at the start of the 2023-2

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Achonwa, Carleton, Nurse headline Canada's roster for Women’s Basketball World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Bridget Carleton and Kia Nurse headline Canada's roster for the upcoming FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Canada Basketball revealed its roster Monday for the tournament that starts Thursday in Sydney, following a training camp in Edmonton and series of exhibition games in Australia this month. Canada is in a tough Group B for the World Cup. They'll open against Serbia on Sept. 22 local time (or Sept. 21, 11 p.m. ET). They'll then play France,

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press