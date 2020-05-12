Officina Battaglin offers Italian Dream Bike book for free

A tricolore Officina Battaglin bike

Italian bike brand Officina Battaglin is offering copies of its stunning book called "Here’s My Dream Bike" for free, with the first 500 people requesting a copy only needing to pay postage.

As a special bonus Officina Battaglin is also including also a print copy of the 'Uomini d’Acciaio (Men of Steel)' magazine, that tells the story of the Giovanni Battaglin winning the 1981 Giro d'Italia just a few days after winning the Vuelta a España.

Officina Battaglin was founded by Giovanni Battaglin and his son Alex, and made custom frames for its clients. The "Here’s My Dream Bike" book showcases 45 custom Officina Battaglin bikes, telling the stories behind their creation. It also reveals the secrets of the Officina Battaglin design and frame building plus insight into the history and reputation of the company.

The book offer was first promoted to Officina Battaglin’s mailing list, and the response was huge, forcing the Italian brand to reprint the book.

"We put together this book to give a unique insight into the process of building an Italian custom steel bike," Alex Battaglin explained.

"It was supposed to be sold on our website for €15. But with so many cyclists and Battaglin fans forced indoors, we thought it would be nice to offer the book for free and ask to cover only the shipping costs.

"When we launched the book to our list, we were overwhelmed by requests from all over the world. In 7 days we shipped more than 400 books everywhere in the world. We had to print another batch to make sure we had enough of them!"

The book is now back in stock but the free offer will be limited to 500 copies. Once they are gone, the price of the book including worldwide shipping will rise to €34.

To claim the free copy of the book, visit the Officina Battaglin website.