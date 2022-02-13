Officials urge travellers to avoid Surrey border crossing due to continuing protests

Protesters against vaccine mandates in Canada block roads near the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC - image credit)

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is telling travellers to avoid the Pacific Highway border crossing in south Surrey, B.C., on Sunday as vaccine mandate protesters continue to block highways.

It comes a day after protests against public health measures brought hundreds of demonstrators to the border crossing, with officers saying some broke barricades during the rally.

A number of protesters remained overnight, according to Mounties, who say the road leading to the crossing remains closed as of 12 p.m. PT.

Surrey RCMP say that there are significant traffic delays near the border and are recommending drivers take alternate routes.

"Police continue to monitor the situation alongside our provincial and federal RCMP partners as well as the Canada Border Services Agency," a Surrey RCMP spokesperson said in a statement.

"In regards to [Saturday's] protests, while mainly peaceful, the actions of those who breached police barricades are under investigation. Police will be following up based on the evidence obtained at the time of the incident."

The CBSA said in a statement on Sunday that the border crossing remains open at this time, but is experiencing significant delay due to the protests.

"Travellers should use an alternative processing site due to protest activities," a CBSA spokesperson said in a statement. "The ports of Aldergrove and Abbotsford-Huntington are the closest alternative processing sites for commercial traffic."

The spokesperson encouraged commuters and travellers to check the CBSA website for current wait times and conditions.

"The CBSA recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and is working collaboratively with law enforcement partners to restore normal border operations at affected ports of entry as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Rallies against public health measures have entered their third week across the country with some observers reporting threatening behaviour from demonstrators. Numerous noise complaints have been filed over loud honking.