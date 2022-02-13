Officials urge travellers to avoid Surrey border crossing due to continuing protests

·2 min read
Protesters against vaccine mandates in Canada block roads near the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC - image credit)
Protesters against vaccine mandates in Canada block roads near the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, B.C., on Saturday. (Janella Hamilton/CBC - image credit)

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is telling travellers to avoid the Pacific Highway border crossing in south Surrey, B.C., on Sunday as vaccine mandate protesters continue to block highways.

It comes a day after protests against public health measures brought hundreds of demonstrators to the border crossing, with officers saying some broke barricades during the rally.

A number of protesters remained overnight, according to Mounties, who say the road leading to the crossing remains closed as of 12 p.m. PT.

Surrey RCMP say that there are significant traffic delays near the border and are recommending drivers take alternate routes.

"Police continue to monitor the situation alongside our provincial and federal RCMP partners as well as the Canada Border Services Agency," a Surrey RCMP spokesperson said in a statement.

"In regards to [Saturday's] protests, while mainly peaceful, the actions of those who breached police barricades are under investigation. Police will be following up based on the evidence obtained at the time of the incident."

The CBSA said in a statement on Sunday that the border crossing remains open at this time, but is experiencing significant delay due to the protests.

"Travellers should use an alternative processing site due to protest activities," a CBSA spokesperson said in a statement. "The ports of Aldergrove and Abbotsford-Huntington are the closest alternative processing sites for commercial traffic."

Janella Hamilton/CBC News
Janella Hamilton/CBC News

The spokesperson encouraged commuters and travellers to check the CBSA website for current wait times and conditions.

"The CBSA recognizes border disruptions affect both travellers and industry and is working collaboratively with law enforcement partners to restore normal border operations at affected ports of entry as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Rallies against public health measures have entered their third week across the country with some observers reporting threatening behaviour from demonstrators. Numerous noise complaints have been filed over loud honking.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues in Ontario

    Ontario continues to see a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in provincial hospitals and intensive care units. The province says there were 1,704 people in hospital due to the virus on Saturday, of which 414 were in intensive care. That's down from the 1,829 hospitalizations and 435 ICU patients reported the day before. The province is also reporting 35 more deaths linked to COVID-19. Ontario reported 2,944 new cases of the virus, though the number is likely higher due to policies that

  • COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in Ontario

    TORONTO — Ontario continues to see a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and admissions to provincial hospitals and intensive care units. The province says there were 1,540 people in hospital due to the virus on Saturday, of which 402 were in intensive care. That's down from the 1,704 hospitalizations and 414 ICU patients reported the day before, though not all hospitals share data on weekends. The province is also reporting 18more deaths linked to COVID-19. Ontario Health Minister C

  • ‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

    From the star Joel Schumacher dubbed ‘psychotic’ to the filmmaker who insisted Julia Roberts needed acting lessons, here are just some of the times actors and directors couldn’t stand each other

  • Siakam, VanVleet becoming strong pick-and-roll pair for Raptors

    For years, Toronto Raptors fans watched Kyle Lowry make magic with assorted pick-and-roll partners. This season, while it took some time to come to fruition, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have become an excellent duo in PnR scenarios and it's paying dividends for Nick Nurse late in games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • US snowboard coach, rider being investigated for misconduct

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — U.S. Ski & Snowboard is investigating allegations that longtime Olympic coach Peter Foley took naked pictures of female athletes and that Olympic snowboard racer Hagen Kearney used racist language to provoke a teammate. Former snowboardcross rider Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 Olympic team, wrote in an Instagram post that in addition to taking the photos, Foley had made inappropriate comments, and that Kearney repeatedly used the N-word to "intentionally

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You