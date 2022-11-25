Officials share 'death note' found on Walmart gunman's phone

The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, on Friday released the "death note" the alleged Walmart gunman had written on his phone at some point before shooting and killing six of his co-workers earlier this week.

"Sorry God I've failed you this was not your fault but my own. I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of you," wrote the suspect, 31-year-old Andre Bing. "I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom. I remained strong through most of the torment but my dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone being hacked."

Bing said his intent was "never to murder anyone" and that he was "actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me." But "the associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me, and celebrated my downfall," he added earlier in the note. "That's why they suffer the same fate as me."

He concluded: "My God forgive me for what I'm going to do."

Chesapeake also on Friday revealed how Bing legally purchased the gun Tuesday morning, hours before his attack, and had no criminal history, per The New York Times.

Bing opened fire inside the Walmart break room around 10 p.m. ET, killing Randall Blevins, Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Tyneka Johnson, and one 16-year-old victim whose name has not been revealed.

