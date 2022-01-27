Officials release name of Sacramento man killed in East Del Paso Heights shooting

Officials on Wednesday evening released the name of a 30-year-old Sacramento man who was killed earlier this week in a shooting in the East Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Matthew Salas-Keen was the victim in the shooting in the 3700 block of Dayton Street, just south of Grand Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

About 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Dayton Street for a report that someone had been shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found Salas-Keen, who had suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Salas-Keen was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over and canvassed the area, looking for evidence and witnesses. Police said on Tuesday that investigators had not determined the motive behind the shooting and there was no suspect information to release.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.