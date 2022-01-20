Ontario to ease COVID restrictions, Saskatchewan expecting record hospitalizations

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says public health indicators are starting to show signs of improvement, allowing the province to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month.

The province says it will start by increasing social gathering limits and allowing certain businesses to reopen with caps on capacity.

On Jan. 31, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, cinemas, museums and zoos can re-open at 50 per cent capacity, and spectator areas of sporting events, concert venues and theatres can operate at half capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

As well, allowable social gathering sizes will be increased to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors — up from the limit of five people indoors and 10 people outdoors that was imposed Jan. 5.

But in Saskatchewan, leaked government modelling indicates hospitalizations from COVID-19 will reach record levels by mid-February if people don't reduce their gathering sizes.

It says a best-case scenario would see more than 500 patients admitted — nearly double what the province experienced last fall during the last wave.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press