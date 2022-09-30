Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has fired suspected ballistic missiles, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Further details are still being analyzed, ministry officials said.

Japanese media reported that the missiles are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan.

Saturday's firing is the latest of North Korea's escalating missile launches and a third this week following those fired Friday in the wake of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit in South Korea.

The Associated Press