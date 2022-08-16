Officials investigating robbery at home of slain Wake deputy Ned Byrd

Colleen Hammond
·2 min read

Authorities are investigating a report of stolen items at the home of slain Wake Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd that occurred days after his death, news outlets reported.

Byrd’s 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2020 Flyer camping trailer were both stolen sometime in the late evening on Saturday or the early morning hours on Sunday, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s news gathering partner.

Byrd, a 13-year veteran of the department, was shot multiple times while out on patrol Thursday night.

Officials have not released a suspect’s name or charged anyone in connection with Byrd’s death.

The report on the robbery, made without forced entry, was filed Sunday, according to WRAL, who first reported the incident. But WRAL spoke with a family member and property owner who said that the truck, valued at $30,000, and the camping trailer, valued at $20,000, were not “missing.”

The News & Observer has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for clarification.

The incident occurred just a few days after Byrd responded to a domestic incident in southeast Wake County. According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Byrd reported to the scene Thursday at 11 p.m. After finishing his business, he recorded his notes, a process that could take 30 to 45 minutes.

After dispatchers did not hear from Byrd, a deputy was sent out to locate the unmarked SUV Byrd was driving. Byrd was found with multiple gunshot injuries shortly before 1 a.m. near a gas station on Auburn Knightdale Road and Battle Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office began seeking the public’s help identifying a light-colored pickup truck spotted near the scene around the time of Byrd’s shooting.

“The vehicle is a single cab pickup truck similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon,” according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office released these photos in connection with the shooting death of Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd on Aug. 11. The vehicle is a single cab pickup truck similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon.
Byrd’s death has been met with outcry from the law enforcement community. Filled with emotion, Sheriff Gerald Baker made a solemn vow to find those responsible.

“I don’t have very long, but I’ll spend every single second left bringing this person to justice. That I promise. That I vow,” Baker said to Wake County leaders on Monday, according to The N&O.

The search for Byrd’s shooter was also supported by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, who announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved in Byrd’s shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-306-6931 or 919-306-7748.

Byrd’s visitation will take place from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday at Mitchell Funeral Home 7209 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. His funeral will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church, 6339 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.

