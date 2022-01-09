Officials investigating possible migrant landing after makeshift boat found on Key Biscayne

The Border Patrol is investigating a possible migrant landing on Key Biscayne over the weekend.

A makeshift boat with a hull made from honey barrels washed up on the beach some time over Saturday night.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Division Chief Adam Hoffner said the agency is investigating the vessel, but he thinks it could be from a prior migration.

There has been a significant uptick in maritime migration from Cuba to South Florida over the past year due to deteriorating political and economic conditions within the island nation.

This is a developing story and may be updated as new information becomes available.