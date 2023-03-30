Officials identify body found on Kentucky college campus that had been there ‘for years’

A body that was found on the Northern Kentucky University Campus earlier this month has been identified by the Campbell County Coroner’s Office.

According to a press release, the body was identified as Gary Randall of Alexandria. Officials say he was not at student at NKU, nor was he affiliated with the university in anyway.

No information was released regarding Randall’s age due to the length of time before the body was found. NKU officials said the body is believed to have been in the woods for several years. A cause of death has not been determined, but no foul play was involved, university officials said.

Randall’s remains were found on campus on March 13, after a bystander on campus for soccer activities found them in a wooded area while walking around.

Eddie Howard, vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, said he hoped this would bring closure to Randall’s family and ensured the campus community this was an isolated incident unrelated to the campus.

“We want to reassure our students, faculty and staff that Northern Kentucky University is a safe, secure campus,” Howard said. “This case was an isolated incident and at no point was anyone on our campus in any danger. We are grateful to Chief Gaffin, the entire NKU Police Department, the Campbell County Coroner’s Office and the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team for their tireless efforts to bring this case to a close.

“We send our condolences and hope this brings closure to the family of Mr. Randall.”